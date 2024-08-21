In Rob the Place, you play as a thief who wants to provide for his family. However, stealing is not something that you can do easily. One needs to overcome some obstacles to become the best thief out there, and beginners might get overwhelmed exploring the mechanics.

Keeping that in mind, we've created this beginner's guide that explains how to play Rob the Place. Read on to understand its basics and other features.

How to play Roblox Rob the Place

Steal items

Steal items and sell them to earn coins (Image via Roblox)

After booting the game, you will spawn in the restroom of a grocery store with several other players. All the players will be thieves looking to earn some coins and provide for their families. Once you step outside the restroom, you will find several items to steal from the shelves of the grocery store. However, you need to be careful because a guard is on patrol inside the store. If he catches you, whatever you've stolen will be lost.

Trending

Sell stolen items

Sell items to Bob for earning coins (Image via Roblox)

Stolen items can be sold to an NPC called Bob inside the restroom. So whenever you steal an item, quickly go to Bob and sell it for money. Besides Bob, one more NPC is sitting outside the grocery store with whom you can sell the items. But instead of money, this NPC offers a lucky spin through which you earn rewards like money boosts and speed boosts. Note that the exit door is locked, and you will have to pay $150 to unlock it.

Spend coins

Spend coins to boost your stats (Image via Roblox)

With a decent amount of coins in your pocket, you can buy several items in the game. For instance, you can use that money to purchase Crates from the shop. From those crates, you can unlock a mouse of random rarity and earn a speed boost. Apart from this, you can spend coins on purchasing hats to gain a money boost, and backpacks for increasing your carrying capacity.

Unlock new maps

Steal items to unlock new locations (Image via Roblox)

Stealing in one place isn't enough that's why there is more than one spot for you to rob. You will unlock new locations after stealing the required number of items. For example, a warehouse is the second location you will unlock after the grocery store. To unlock the warehouse, you will have to steal 25 items. Always check the "Teleport" (remote control icon) button on the left side to know how many items you have stolen.

Also Check: Southwest Florida: Criminal Guide

Controls

To quickly get a hang of Rob the Place, learn these controls:

WASD: Use these keys to move in any direction of your choice. E: Hold this key to steal, sell, and interact with items. Space: Use this key to jump. Mouse/touchpad: Rotate the mouse to move the camera in the game. Mouse wheel: Scroll the wheel up/down to zoom in/out.

FAQs

Are there any codes in Rob the Place?

Yes, there are codes you can redeem in this game by clicking on the 'ABX' icon.

Is Rob the Place a multiplayer game?

This game isn't strictly multiplayer, but yes, you can invite friends and play with them in a Private Server.

Does Rob the Place have microtransactions?

Yes, microtransactions are available, but they're completely optional.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024