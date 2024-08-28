How to play Roblox Bad Cat

Bad Cat is a cat simulator with the simple premise of escaping your home as a feline. You do so by destroying everything in sight and relishing in the devastated reactions of your pet parent. As you continue to break everything within a paw’s reach, new areas will open up with brand-new possibilities of inflicting mayhem upon various objects. Embody the destructive essence of a cat in this Roblox experience.

This guide goes over the basics of Bad Cat and gives you an overview of its core gameplay loop.

An overview of Roblox Bad Cat

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Bad Cat is all about using your paws to destroy your way out of the house. You play as a fairly ordinary-looking cat that has been left home alone by its owner and gives in to its feline impulse to break everything in sight. You do so by using the reticle, pointing at an object and repeatedly tapping the Left Mouse Button.

Trending

Each object has a health pool, depleting which causes it to break apart. The more objects you break, the stronger you become, and the closer you get to escaping the area. Upon leaving the area, you encounter new objects to unleash mayhem upon.

While the game is a single-player experience, you can join a lobby full of people engaging in destruction in their respective games. Experience the cat-like tendency to knock everything over with your friends in this Roblox experience.

Also read: How to play Roblox Void Fishing

Featured Gameplay Elements

Destructible Environment

Destroying items in the house (Image via Roblox)

Nearly all objects in this game can be interacted with and destroyed. Your main objective is directly tied to the amount of destruction you cause, unlocking more areas the more havoc you wreak.

Certain objects have a level requirement and cannot be destroyed until you reach the specified level. When faced with such a possibility, simply look for other destructible objects in the vicinity and use them to level up. There are always sufficient elements in the area to allow you to surpass the defined level.

Breaking items also earns you humorous reactions from the homeowner, whose comments become increasingly exasperated and shocked. There are no consequences to your mayhem beyond the distress you cause the homeowner.

Strength Levels

Your current Strength level is visible at the top (Image via Roblox)

Destruction earns you experience points, which contributes to your Strength level. The higher the Strength level, the quicker and easier you break objects. Escaping an area requires you to reach a specific Strength level, which can be viewed by approaching the glowing gate that blocks your way out.

Premium Features

VIP-exclusive skins (Image via Roblox)

Various premium items like VIP membership, Speed Coils, Strength Levels, Skins, and more can be purchased from the in-game interfaces. You can either approach the floating items in the overworld or use the HUD to buy them directly.

While there is no challenging element in the game, you may wish to get to the later parts of the game to see where it leads. That is where these features are best used since they allow you to clear areas at a rapid pace.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Bad Cat about?

The game is about playing as a cat that destroys everything in sight to escape its house.

How do I increase my Strength levels in Bad Cat?

You can increase your Strength level by breaking various objects.

Is Bad Cat free to play?

Yes, a few optional purchasable items aside, the game is completely free to play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024