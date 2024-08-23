How to play Roblox Fortline

Fortline is a battle royale experience where you drop into the battlefield using a glider and tackle players in a shootout. This title takes cues from the popular battle royale that brought the genre into the limelight: Fortnite. As such, you can expect to see familiar gameplay elements like Build Mode, various guns, and more.

Here’s a brief overview of Fortline and how each of its gameplay elements function.

An overview of Roblox Fortline

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Being a battle royale, Fortline is primarily a multiplayer game best experienced with friends. A server can allow up to 10 players to participate in a free-for-all shootout, and things can quickly become chaotic. Despite the chaos, there is a degree of strategic depth to how you approach its combat.

You start out in a small box high above the arena. You can jump out at will or interact with the various premium features on display. By default, you have access to a glider and a suite of guns designed to tackle various situations. As you land, you must use every tool at your disposal and put the Build Mode to good use while lining up your shots.

The game is all about finding the right opportunity to take the opponent down while ensuring your position does not leave you at a disadvantage. Since rounds don’t have any end, you can continue to fight and respawn for as long as you like.

Featured gameplay elements

Build Mode

Engaging Build Mode (Image via Roblox)

Build Mode is the strategic beating heart of this game; using it well defines your success in a shootout. You have access to eight different types of panels that can be constructed with the press of the corresponding number key. Each panel takes a certain amount of hits before it is destroyed, buying you precious time to escape, fire back, or create a defensive position.

You can enter Build Mode by hitting the Q, Z, or C keys on your keyboard. Once the mode is engaged, you cannot shoot without toggling the mode off using Q. Place a panel using the left mouse button and use it to great effect in active shootouts.

Managing your constructs well is the key to victory in this game.

Combat

Aiming down the sights (Image via Roblox)

Combat is fairly simple to understand in Fortline: use the left mouse button to shoot and the right mouse button to aim down the sights. A reticle will always be visible, whether you have a weapon equipped or not. You can unlock your mouse and use the cursor freely to interact with on-screen elements by pressing V.

When not in Build Mode, you can press the corresponding number key to access a weapon. By default, you can use a crossbow, a shotgun, an assault rifle, a submachine gun, and a sniper rifle.

Premium Features

Premium options (Image via Roblox)

You can purchase various elements in the game that may make the overall experience more enjoyable. These premium features include a customizable glider, additional weapons, VIP membership, and boosts that improve your odds of winning.

You can double your max HP, increase maximum movement speed, get the double jump ability, and more by spending Robux. Additionally, you can modify the appearance of your glider to resemble a UFO, a Jet, or a Flamingo.

FAQs

What is Roblox Fortline about?

Fortline is a battle royale title where you go up against nine other players in a high-octane shootout experience.

How do I use Build Mode in Roblox Fortline?

You can engage Build Mode by pressing Q, Z, or C on your keyboard and pressing the left mouse button to place the selected construct.

How many weapons are unlocked by default in Roblox Fortline?

The game gives you access to five weapons by default, which include a crossbow, a shotgun, an assault rifle, a submachine gun, and a sniper rifle.

