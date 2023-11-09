How to play Roblox Pirate Battlegrounds

If you are a fan of the anime One Piece and are looking for a combat-focused game instead of mainstream ones like Blox Fruits and Anime Champions Simulator, Roblox Pirate Battlegrounds might be ideal for you. This title was crafted by the folks at Woah, A Group. It puts you in the shoes of legendary One Piece characters, along with 14 other players, to duke it out.

The game is still in its Pre-Alpha stage. If you're venturing into this virtual realm by yourself, you can use all the help that you can get. That is why we've put together this guide so you can familiarize yourself with the controls and various available characters. So, without any further ado, let's dive in.

A beginner's guide to Roblox Pirate Battlegrounds

Master the mechanics of Roblox Pirate Battlegrounds

Before you jump into Roblox Pirate Battlegrounds and go on your quest to become the elusive Pirate King, you must master this title's controls. Here is a rundown of the basics.

Movement: You can use the W, A, S, D keys on your keyboard to move your character and the mouse to aim and look around.

Front dash: Hold down W and hit Q to perform a swift dash towards your opponent. It's a nifty way to close the gap between you and your foe. However, it can be blocked, leaving you vulnerable to a counterattack. Keep in mind that front dashes share a cooldown with back dashes.

Back dash: Hold S and hit Q to zoom backward, ideal for catching up to foes or dodging incoming strikes. This move is so speedy, you might expect to leave a sonic boom in its wake.

Side dash: Hold S or D and press Q for a sideward dash. This is your go-to move for evading attacks, and it won't interfere with your front and back dashes' cooldowns.

Burst: Bursts are your get-out-of-jail-free cards. Use them to create some breathing room by blasting away nearby opponents. A vital tool for regrouping and planning your next attack.

Block: Hold down the F key on your keyboard to block most incoming attacks when you're in the thick of the battle. Knowing when to attack and when to defend is a skill that is very hard to acquire.

Punches and other moves/skills: You can hold down the M1 or left mouse button to throw light attacks and press 1, 2, 3, and 4 to use signature moves and skills.

Awaken: Press the G key on your keyboard to activate your Awaken powers. They may differ from one character to another.

Choose your champion in Roblox Pirate Battlegrounds

Now that you're familiar with the basics, let's talk about the various characters you play as in this Roblox title. Here are the current fighters in this game:

Luffy (Pre-Time Skip): A powerhouse melee user with a knack for hard-hitting combos. From stretchy blows to Conqueror’s Haki, Luffy's attacks pack a punch. And when he awakens, he can choose between Gear 2 for a speed and power boost or Gear 3 for added strength and durability.

A powerhouse melee user with a knack for hard-hitting combos. From stretchy blows to Conqueror’s Haki, Luffy's attacks pack a punch. And when he awakens, he can choose between Gear 2 for a speed and power boost or Gear 3 for added strength and durability. Zoro (Pre-Time Skip): A master swordsman who wields three blades with finesse, Zoro's swift slashes and powerful techniques — like 36 Pound Phoenix — make him a formidable opponent. When he awakens, he unlocks a whole new set of moves for his Three Sword Style.

A master swordsman who wields three blades with finesse, Zoro's swift slashes and powerful techniques — like 36 Pound Phoenix — make him a formidable opponent. When he awakens, he unlocks a whole new set of moves for his Three Sword Style. Rob Lucci: This is a lightning-fast fighter from the world of One Piece. With moves like Scratchy Swipes and Flashstep Fury, he deals great damage and strings combos together with impressive finesse.

This is a lightning-fast fighter from the world of One Piece. With moves like Scratchy Swipes and Flashstep Fury, he deals great damage and strings combos together with impressive finesse. Sanji (Pre-Time Skip): Known as Black Leg Sanji, he's all about delivering devastating kicks. His Black Kicks combo and moves like Collier and Concasse make him a force to be reckoned with.

Armed with this information, you're now more than ready to step into Pirate Battlegrounds. If you enjoyed what you just finished reading, then visit Sportskeeda's Roblox news hub to stay on top of everything related to this platform.