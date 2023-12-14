How to play Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon

If you are a fan of the Tycoon genre on Roblox, you will love Rarity Factory Tycoon. In this experience, you have to constantly look for ways to crank up the rarity of the items produced in your virtual factory. To do that, you can get some help from wild power-ups or even ultra-rare orbs, which can skyrocket your factory's efficiency and the rarity of items produced.

We know that getting started in any new game can be challenging, and this guide helps with that. It provides you with the basic information needed to start your virtual journey as a tycoon in Rarity Factory Tycoon while also providing you with a few handy tips to take your gameplay to the next level.

All you need to know about Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon

What is Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon all about?

When you first load into Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon, you'll be greeted with various inaccessible red tiles laid out on the ground. To access and activate them, you'd first have to set up a basic dropper, which is coincidentally the only tile that's green in the beginning.

Once you've done that, you will notice little orbs start to fall from the dropper. The orbs can be of various rarities ranging from common, rare, and epic to celestial, exotic, and void, which is the coolest of them all.

You can earn money from these orbs. To do so, you have to collect them and stand on the blue platform located right beside factory upgrades. Once you've sold all of your orbs, you will notice money start to pour in. With your earnings, you can upgrade other aspects of your factory to generate more orbs and churn out more money.

However, you have to realize that owning factory equipment alone won't be enough to crank up the rarity of the items produced, and you'd have to make use of other free power-ups to boost your chances. From these power-ups, you can get 2x luck, 2x orb generation speed, and various other boosts that are sure to take your in-game experience to the next level.

Having a basic understanding of the in-game controls also wouldn't hurt your virtual adventures, so here's a rundown:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Rarity Factory Tycoon.

Mouse: You can also use your mouse to look around and navigate the in-game menu.

M1 or LMB: You can use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items and interact with the in-game menu.

Space: You can press the Spacebar to perform a jump.

M: Press the M key on your keyboard to open up the menu to look at preset controls, change them mid-game, or exit Rarity Factory Tycoon.

What are some of the features of Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon?

Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon has an obby (obstacle course) that you can finish to get a free 2x speed boost that is stackable on top of another boost. There is also a feature called Rebirth, which you can use to skyrocket your factory luck. The only downside of this mechanic is that you have to start over with the increased luck every time you rebirth.

The game developers know their audience and have added pay-to-win features like boosts (which can be purchased with Robux), including a one-hour 2x speed boost, one-hour 2x luck, and more.

There are also handy features like auto-collect and auto-sell that will make the process of becoming the richest tycoon in the title a breeze. Apart from this, you can also look at the Rarity Factory Tycoon gamepasses. They're a bit expensive, but they pay for themselves in the long run.

Rarity Factory Tycoon also features a leaderboard where you and your friends can compete against each other and see who becomes the richest tycoon first. This also means that you can invite your friends to come see your awesome factory.

