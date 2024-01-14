How to play Roblox Regretevator

If you're in search of a game that offers both endless fun and terrifying jumpscares, Roblox Regretevator is the one to try. In the game, you and other players in the server are transported up to a building with countless floors, and you must solve puzzles, hide from deadly NPCs, and make your way to the next floor.

Getting started in any game can be challenging, and if you've decided to take a ride in the funky elevator in Regretevator, then you are going to need all the help that you can get. This guide helps you familiarize yourself with the in-game controls, core gameplay mechanics, and some insightful tips that you can use to become a better player.

What is Roblox Regretevator all about?

Experience the thrill in Regretevator (Image via Roblox)

The heart of Regretevator lies in its never-ending feel provided by the meticulously crafted floors. As of now, there are a total of 64 floors that you can jump into and explore with your friends. Keep in mind that these aren't your ordinary office floors, as the maps include places like Area 51, Underground Subway, Studio Obby, and more.

The catch is that there is no particular order for these floors, and they're randomly chosen every time the elevator stops to take a break. However, players can buy specific floors and take control of the elevator. In your ascent to the top, you'll meet various non-playable characters (NPCs); some will be chatty, and others not so much.

Here's a rundown of all types of NPCs and how you can identify them in Roblox Regretevator:

Hostile NPCs - If their name is flashing in a red color, stay away from them because they aren't in the mood for small talk and can put an end to your virtual life. Watch out for them and try not to get too close.

If their name is flashing in a red color, stay away from them because they aren't in the mood for small talk and can put an end to your virtual life. Watch out for them and try not to get too close. Friendly NPCs - Identify these NPCs with a green-colored name tag, and you can stick close to them and even let them hop into the elevator with you as they play a crucial role in the game.

Identify these NPCs with a green-colored name tag, and you can stick close to them and even let them hop into the elevator with you as they play a crucial role in the game. Friendly but floor-bound NPCs - These NPCs have a blue-colored name tag and are very similar to the Friendly NPCs we mentioned above; the only difference is that they can't ride the elevator with you and can only be interacted with where you find them.

How to get started on Roblox Regretevator?

Run for your virtual life in Regretevator (Image via Roblox)

After you get the hang of what Roblox Regretevator has in store for you, you must also get acquainted with the basic in-game controls for the game to navigate the various floors with ease. Here's a rundown:

W, A, S, D: Use these keys to move your character in the game.

Use these keys to move your character in the game. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left button on your mouse to interact with buttons and the objects in the game.

Use the left button on your mouse to interact with buttons and the objects in the game. Space: Press the Space bar to make your character jump.

Press the Space bar to make your character jump. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit the game.

Here are a few tips you must keep in mind when tackling the floors in Roblox Regretevator:

Stay vigilant - Consider sticking close to the friendly NPCs and keep your eyes peeled for the hostile NPCs during the elevator ride.

Consider sticking close to the friendly NPCs and keep your eyes peeled for the hostile NPCs during the elevator ride. Explore like a pro - Don't just stick to one place; explore different floors, and maybe you'll stumble upon something epic.

Don't just stick to one place; explore different floors, and maybe you'll stumble upon something epic. Interact and converse - Strike up a conversation with the NPCs, as some might spill the beans on hidden loot, while others might just provide some entertaining banter.

Roblox Regretevator is an elevator odyssey filled with surprises, quirky characters, and floors that range from the bizarre to downright mind-bending. So, embrace the randomness, watch out for the hostile NPCs, and enjoy the elevator ride!

