If you are a fan of games that feature elements of the horror and suspense genre, Roblox Sacrifice Sanctuary should be right up your alley. This title takes you on a trip to an eerie sanctuary where 12 players must compete to escape. Only one player is allowed to leave the vicinity with the crown; the others will be sacrificed.

Getting started in a game can be overwhelming for beginners. To help in this regard, this article contains all the useful information about Sacrifice Sanctuary, including its features, core objectives, in-game controls, and a few insightful tips.

Beginner's guide to Roblox Sacrifice Sanctuary

Upon loading into Roblox Sacrifice Sanctuary, you will notice that every player is fending for themselves, so making friends in the game will amount to nothing. Every lobby consists of 12 players and one crown, and only one player gets to wear it in the end. It's a royal rumble, and you're in it for the glory, so you can throw away any notions of making friends.

You'll have to outsmart and outmaneuver your competitors at every opportunity. If you emerge as the victor, you get to decide the fate of two survivors. They'll have to compete in a challenge in a basement. The loser will get eliminated from the game, and the victor will continue playing for a chance at survival.

How to play Roblox Sacrifice Sanctuary

When playing Sacrifice Sanctuary, you must keep an eye on your surroundings and other players to catch wind of any alliances forming, strategies brewing, and other fishy business that may take place during the competitions because every move counts. It is your job to choose sacrifices strategically and select pairs you think are attempting to form an alliance, forcing them to battle it out and betray one another.

The challenges that appear in the royalty challenge round and the basement challenges can be overwhelming. These include red light-green light, sword time, icy tiles, and many more. Playing the game repeatedly and staying attentive when spectating others is the key to mastering these challenges.

However, to be the most efficient when doing them, you must have a basic grasp of the in-game controls, so here's a rundown of what you need to know:

W, A, S, D: Use these keys to move your character in the game.

Use these keys to move your character in the game. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left button on your mouse to interact with the in-game menu.

Use the left button on your mouse to interact with the in-game menu. Space: Press the Space bar to make your character jump.

Press the Space bar to make your character jump. F: Use this key to interact with abilities, objects, and other interactable items in the game.

Use this key to interact with abilities, objects, and other interactable items in the game. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit the game.

So, gear up, embrace the chaos, and survive the brutal journey to be the last one standing in the Roblox Sacrifice Sanctuary.

If you enjoyed reading this article, consider visiting the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub and bookmarking it. That way, you can receive a notification whenever we release new content covering the latest news, updates, and events taking place in the Roblox Metaverse.