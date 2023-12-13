How to play Roblox Speed Draw

If you were or still are an avid enjoyer of the famous browser game Skribbl.io then Roblox Speed Draw is one you will love. The game is built around a similar premise where you and other players take turns to choose words from the provided choices and draw them before the timer runs out. Speed Draw combines the competitive drawing spirit of Skribbl.io with the multiplayer fun of Roblox to create an experience like no other.

While jumping into a new game without any prior knowledge can be stressful, this guide helps with that. It breaks down the basics of Speed Draw and its controls and provides some helpful tips that will level up your gameplay experience.

Complete guide to mastering Roblox Speed Draw

What is Roblox Speed Draw, and how do you play it?

Roblox Speed Draw is all about the thrill that comes bundled with drawing against a clock that's constantly ticking and your ability to deduce other players' drawings before the time runs out. You can think of it like a virtual multiplayer art showdown where you can showcase your artistic prowess and become the next Picasso in a fast-paced environment.

But before you go on to start creating masterpieces for your friends and the world to see, getting comfortable with the in-game controls would be helpful. Here's a complete rundown of the basic controls in Roblox Speed Draw:

M1 + mouse: Move around the canvas by simultaneously pressing the LMB or M1 key and dragging the mouse or touch and drag on your screen (if you happen to be on mobile) to move around, select certain areas, and start drawing.

Move around the canvas by simultaneously pressing the LMB or M1 key and dragging the mouse or touch and drag on your screen (if you happen to be on mobile) to move around, select certain areas, and start drawing. Mouse wheel (for PC) / Pinch screen (for mobile): You can zoom in on a particular part of your drawing or the canvas with the help of the scroll wheel on PC or by pinching the screen (if you happen to be on mobile) without any tool selected to get up close and personal with your canvas.

You can zoom in on a particular part of your drawing or the canvas with the help of the scroll wheel on PC or by pinching the screen (if you happen to be on mobile) without any tool selected to get up close and personal with your canvas. 1, 2, 3: You can use the 1, 2, and 3 keys on your keyboard to equip or unequip your drawing tools.

You can use the 1, 2, and 3 keys on your keyboard to equip or unequip your drawing tools. M: You can also press the M key on your keyboard to open up the menu if you wish to look at preset controls, change them mid-game, or exit Speed Draw.

Tips and tricks for Roblox Speed Draw

Once you've nailed down the basic controls, you can start a new game and start experimenting to see what works best for you and start to get better at the game. Here are some helpful tips that are sure to take your gameplay and overall experience to the next level and give you an edge in the art arena:

Think fast, draw faster: Speed is the name of the game. So, don't overthink, and let your creativity flow through your fingers/fingertips.

Speed is the name of the game. So, don't overthink, and let your creativity flow through your fingers/fingertips. Tool mastery: As mentioned earlier, you have to experiment with each tool to find out which one works best for you. Whether it's a brush, pencil, or something else, each tool has its charm.

As mentioned earlier, you have to experiment with each tool to find out which one works best for you. Whether it's a brush, pencil, or something else, each tool has its charm. Challenge friends: Speed Draw is all about sharing artistic love. You can do so by challenging your friends, family, or random players on the internet and showing them what you're made of.

Speed Draw is all about sharing artistic love. You can do so by challenging your friends, family, or random players on the internet and showing them what you're made of. Embrace imperfection: One thing to note is that it's not all about creating masterpieces; it's also about having fun in the process. So, embrace the imperfections, laugh at the mishaps, and always keep in mind that even abstract art has its beauty.

Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a beginner at the game, this guide prepares you to grab that virtual paintbrush with confidence and become the best artist on the server.

