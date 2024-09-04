How to play Roblox Spider

Roblox Spider is an asymmetric survival game where you assume the role of either a human or the titular arachnid. It places you in a small house with many locked doors, and your objective as a human is to find your way out. As the gigantic eight-legged monster, however, you must hunt down all humans and take them out to secure your win.

Here’s how you can get started in Roblox Spider.

An overview of Roblox Spider

Title screen for the game (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Spider is a multiplayer survival game, so the matches begin with one of the players being turned into a man-eating arachnid. The remaining players are then left to either fend for themselves or formulate a strategy to eliminate the threat while the eight-legged beast hunts them down.

This experience features simple controls for both playable character archetypes. Humans are at a natural disadvantage, while the webspinner lacks the ability to interact with various objects. The match ends once the arachnid hunts all humans down, or all humans have escaped the area.

Featured gameplay elements

Hunt as the spider

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The spider’s primary objective is to kill every human on the map. The creature boasts a few additional abilities, like placing web traps and a higher traversal speed that helps it catch every human on the map. Simultaneously, it can’t interact with certain objects, which limits its access to hiding places that humans may use.

Being naturally more powerful, the arachnid has fewer challenges presented to it, particularly since humans have fewer tools to deal with it.

Flee as the humans

Navigating the house (Image via Roblox)

The humans' main objective is to find their way out of the house and the surrounding enclosure. This entails venturing into the house, finding all the keys, and leaving through the underground bunker.

As a human, you can only pick up a single key or tool at a time. If you tackle the escape attempt on your own, you will have to backtrack a lot and risk being caught by the spider. So, it’s best to partner up with other players to try and cover as much ground as possible while avoiding the arachnid.

In-game shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The in-game shop allows you to purchase various skins for the arachnid using Coins earned through matches. Escaping as a human earns you 15 Coins, while each kill as the arachnid grants you five.

You may also use Robux to purchase Coins and unlock various skins for the eight-legged beast early.

FAQs

What is Roblox Spider about?

Spider is a survival game where humans must escape a house while trying to avoid a gigantic murderous arachnid.

Does Roblox Spider feature cosmetic skins?

Yes, Spider includes various cosmetic skins for the hunter, allowing you to customize your arachnid look as necessary.

Is Roblox Spider free to play?

Yes, Spider is completely free to play and requires no mandatory purchases.

