How to play Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51?

If you want to take on the challenge of surviving in a horror Roblox game, then Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 welcomes you to its eerie world where you pretty much have to do what the name suggests. SAKTK is an exciting roller coaster ride set in the mysterious world of Area 51. Its gameplay is fast-paced, and there are a lot of different modes for the players to enjoy.

This game came out in 2014 and has been visited over 1.5 billion times since then. 3.5 million Robloxians have saved this game into their favorites list, which reflects how popular it is.

In this guide, we will be showing you the ropes and teaching you the basics of SAKTK in Area 51. Now without any further ado, let's dive right into it.

The complete guide to Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51

Choose your role

You'll have to make a crucial decision that will decide your entire in-game trajectory once you load into Roblox SAKTK: will you be a Survivor or a Killer?

Choose the latter if you want to feel the thrill of hunting down other people. However, if you'd prefer to outsmart others and show off your outmaneuvering skills, then you should join the Survivors. There are different challenges and ways to deal with them for each role.

Survive the Onslaught

Your main goal in this game as a Survivor is to stay alive. It sounds easy, but sadly it won't work out that way because you'll be going against a strong group of Killers who'll be hell-bent on killing you. Don't worry, though; there are ways to get better at survival.

Staying together: Being united is your best weapon. Join forces with other Survivors and look out for each other.

Looking around for supplies: Look around the map to find stuff you need, like weapons, ammo, and medical kits. These things can make the difference between life and death.

Being aware: Watch and listen for any signs of the enemy. Trust your gut and be ready to run if danger comes your way.

Making the most of the environment: There are lots of places to hide in Area 51. Learn how to navigate the area and make the most of it. Sneak around like a pro by hiding behind boxes and in corners.

Eliminate the threat

If you've chosen to be a Killer, your job is simple: find the Survivors and eliminate them. Here's where planning and being a little mean come in handy.

Having patience: Take your time to learn how the Survivors act, and then attack them when they least expect it. Attacks that come as a surprise can be very devastating for them.

Setting traps: As a Killer, you can decide where to put the traps. Place them in areas with a lot of people or near useful things to catch the Survivors off guard.

Working together with your team: Communication is very important. Join forces with other Killers to trap Survivors and improve your chances of success.

Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 is a thrilling adventure that requires you to be smart and work with others. Whether you want to stay alive longer than the Killers or find the Survivors, remember that your best skills are being able to change and think quickly. Happy surviving and or killing!

