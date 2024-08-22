How to play Roblox Vayhood Hangout 

In Vayhood Hangout, you play as a character whose main goal is to interact with others and chill. It completely contrasts with those Roblox titles, where combat is the primary aspect. With its engaging features, it has managed to attract millions of visits and thousands of active players already. That said, it is safe to say that this Roblox experience is already a fan favorite. For new players, this game can be confusing as there's no quest tracker.

Keeping that in mind, we have created this beginner's guide for Vayhood Hangout. Here, you will learn how to play this game, its basics, and other features.

Guide to play Vayhood Hangout

Dance

Flaunt your moves with countless emotes (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you will spawn in a neighborhood with several other players. From there, it's up to you if you want to interact with people or make your avatar groove on the dance floor. If you choose the latter, congratulations, you have passed the vibe check. In this experience, you get access to countless popular dance moves like Zero Two, Salsa, Wiggle, etc.

If you do not fancy dancing on the streets then you are free to visit the Vayhood Night Club. This club has a colorful dance floor on which you can flaunt your dance moves.

Edit avatar

Customize your avatar as many times as you want (Image via Roblox)

Besides dancing, Vayhood Hangout allows you to edit your avatar using their in-game customization menu. You have countless ways to customize your avatar, as you have access to more than a hundred accessories. It's possible to equip pets, change your clothing, and even change your avatar if you want. Possibilities are endless while using the avatar editor feature in this game.

One good thing about this feature is that whatever you purchase while customizing is saved in your Roblox inventory. This allows you to use that avatar or accessory in other Roblox games as well.

Buy gamepass

Access several features with gamepasses (Image via Roblox)

If you want to attract everyone on the server, then you can purchase gamepasses. For instance, there's a 'Spread Money' gamepass that you can purchase for 99 Robux. Once purchased, you can equip cash and look way cooler than others. It is also possible to throw cash on players who you think are dancing well. There are several other optional gamepasses just like this one in the game.

Controls

These are the basic controls needed to play the game:

WASD : Use these keys to move your in-game character.

: Use these keys to move your in-game character. Right mouse button + mouse : Hold the right mouse button and rotate the mouse to move the camera.

: Hold the right mouse button and rotate the mouse to move the camera. Right mouse button : Click once to enable/disable camera control.

: Click once to enable/disable camera control. Space : Use this key to jump.

: Use this key to jump. Mouse wheel: Scroll it to zoom in/out.

FAQs

How to stop dancing in Vayhood Hangout?

You can stop dancing by clicking on the 'stop animations' button.

Who is the creator of Vayhood Hangout?

This game is developed by the creators called 'vayhood official' on Roblox.

Are there any codes for Vayhood Hangout?

At the time of writing, there are no codes available for this game.

