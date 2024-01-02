How to play Roblox World of Stands

If you're a fan of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and are looking for a game that brings the animanga's world to life in the ever-evolving world of Roblox, World of Stands is a must-play. In this title, you embark on an adventure where you must summon a Stand, battle fierce foes, and maybe even snag some shiny skins along the way.

We know that getting started in any game can be overwhelming. This guide should help with that by teaching you the basics of World of Stands, including the title's core objectives, in-game controls, and a few insightful tips that you use to level up your overall gameplay experience.

All you need to know about Roblox World of Stands

Upon loading into Roblox World of Stands, you must acquire a Stand and master its moveset. To obtain a Stand, you'll have to get your hands on a Stand Arrow, which can be found scattered across the in-game world. Your Stand can then be used on the battlefield against NPCs, bosses, and other players.

You can team up with fellow players to get the upper hand against more challenging foes. You can also challenge your friends to a duel or queue up for a throw-down against strangers. Whether you're throwing punches or dodging like a ninja, PvP fight is where you can truly polish your skills.

However, to get the most out of your bizarre adventures in Roblox World of Stands, you must have a grasp of the basic in-game controls. Here's a basic rundown:

W, A, S, D: Use these keys to move your character in World of Stands.

Use these keys to move your character in World of Stands. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use abilities.

Use the left button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use abilities. Space: Press the space bar to make your character jump.

Press the space bar to make your character jump. F: Use this key to interact with abilities, objects, and other interactable items in World of Stands.

Use this key to interact with abilities, objects, and other interactable items in World of Stands. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit World of Stands.

More about Roblox World of Stands

Quests are one of the core aspects of World of Stands. To be good at the game, you must take on quests to level up both your Stand and your character.

Quests not only provide XP, but they also lead you to hidden corners of the map. You must also try to explore all corners of the map to find all the hidden treasure chests, secret locations, and unexpected encounters.

The title also features various shiny Stands that can be the key to looking cool. You can hunt down rare shiny skins to make your Stand truly stand out from the crowd.

If you enjoyed reading this article, consider visiting the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub and bookmarking it. That way, you can catch wind of the latest news and updates regarding the Roblox Metaverse.