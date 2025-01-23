How to play Seek

Seek has two options for you to choose from. You could either play the role of a Hider and hide in the title's massive world, or be a Seeker and tag every Hider in the game. This experience takes cues from the classic game of Hide and Seek with a few twists to freshen up the gameplay experience. The aim for Hiders is to wait until the timer runs out, while Seekers must locate their opposing counterparts before the countdown ends.

This guide introduces you to Seek and its basic mechanics, giving you an idea of what its gameplay loop entails.

An overview of Seek

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Seek is about playing a game of Hide and Seek in a massive playground, where structures can be climbed and Coins can be collected. The game divides players into two teams: Hiders and Seekers. Unlike the traditional game, this title has multiple Hiders and Seekers, adding a strategic element to the mix.

The overall objective of the Roblox title remains the same as its real-world counterpart: Seekers must find all the Hiders within the given time. On the other hand, Hiders must attempt to bide their time in a hiding spot and avoid being tagged by the Seekers. The winning team is decided once the timer runs out or if all the Hiders are tagged by the Seekers, rewarding them with Coins.

You can also play variations of the classic game, which includes Infected, Freeze Tag, Switcheroo, and more.

Featured gameplay elements

Controls

Controls can be viewed using B (Image via Roblox)

Here’s the control list for Seek:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar View controls: B

B Crouch / Prone: C

C Slide: Left CTRL

Left CTRL Settings: N

N Items: K

K Trolls: T

T Shop: H

H Daily rewards: U

U Toggle first-person view: V

Maps

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Matches are set on massive maps with plenty of places for Hiders to disappear in. Players can explore the verticality of these areas, where they can parkour, hide, or look for other players as the Seeker. These maps are designed with the game’s increased movement speed in mind. Hence, you can go full-throttle without having to change directions too often.

Maps are selected randomly from a pool of potential options, switching up the choices available during every match and keeping the gameplay environment fresh.

Shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The game’s Shop includes items that can be purchased with Coins or Robux. You may use Coins to purchase cosmetic Crates, giving you a chance to nab the rarest Trails and Effects from Basic, Silver, and Gold Crates. You can also use Robux to buy Gems Packs and game passes for quality-of-life features and exclusive perks.

Use game passes to earn more rewards at a faster pace and stay one step ahead of the competition.

FAQs

What is Seek about?

Seek is a Roblox title where you play as a Seeker to find the Hiders, or as a Hider to hide from the Seekers for the duration of the match.

Is Seek free to play?

Yes, the game is available to play for free with no mandatory purchases.

What are the different types of Crates in Seek?

Trails and Effects Crates come in three varieties: Basic, Silver, and Gold.

