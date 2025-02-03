Squid Game but with NPCs and Free Admin is a game based on the Netflix series, Squid Game. This title puts you in charge of hosting Squid Game as a player, a guard, or an Admin, giving you the freedom to make your own rules. Additionally, you can go through the different minigames with friends or NPCs for a unique twist on the show.

Here’s how to play Squid Game but with NPCs and Free Admin, as well as a brief introduction to its gameplay systems.

An overview of Squid Game but with NPCs and Free Admin

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Squid Game but with NPCs and Free Admin lets you take control of the titular game, allowing you to define the rules that all participants must follow or risk being eliminated. Furthermore, as the Admin, you can choose to eliminate any player at will.

This experience can be segregated into two parts: single-player and multiplayer. The single-player mode gives you the option to become a participant in the deadly minigames, a guard, or an all-powerful entity. You can also compete with NPCs in the minigames or watch them as a non-participating spectator with control over all aspects of the game modes. The multiplayer mode functions similarly but with players occupying the NPC slots instead.

You will find the classic Squid Game modes in this title, such as Red Light, Green Light, Glass, Honeycomb, and more. The available minigames depend on the selected game season, with options to choose between Season 1 and Season 2. Explore the different options available in this game to add your own twist to the game show format.

Featured gameplay elements

Admin mode

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Admin mode is the most significant part of this experience, as it gives you several options that are not ordinarily available to players. In single-player mode, the Admin can control the number of NPCs in a match, set the start time, and determine which players are eliminated. Additionally, the Admin has the power to end rounds, decide whether eliminated NPCs stay on-screen or disappear, or the authority of the guards.

Use the tools provided by the game to make the experience even more interesting and varied than it usually is.

Seasons

Season selection (Image via Roblox)

The game offers two distinct selections of minigames, which are defined by the chosen Season. Season 1 includes the classic minigame selection seen in the same season of the source material, while Season 2 adds Carousel and Pentathlon into the mix. Because of this, the difficulty of these Seasons varies greatly, particularly between single-player and multiplayer modes.

Roles

Playing as a Spectator (Image via Roblox)

You can choose between a Player, a Spectator, a Guard, and Thanos as roles while starting a round. As a Player, you can participate in the minigames normally, progressing through the rounds upon completing them. Once eliminated, you can either rejoin the game or revive using Robux.

A Guard has the power to eliminate any player on the field who breaks the rules of the game You are placed on the field with the participating players and you can freely move around the playable area. Use the gun to score eliminations and uphold the rules of the game.

The Spectator is a floating entity that you can embody as the Admin to watch over the game. You can exercise the highest degree of control with this role, giving you all of the options listed in the Admin section of this guide.

Lastly, Thanos is a premium-exclusive role that gives you additional perks for choosing it. You become a player with increased HP, movement speed, and other advantages that give you a leg up on the competition.

Shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The in-game Shop only includes three game passes: Permanent Guard, Become Thanos, and Permanent Free Trails. Permanent Guard lets you become a Guard whenever you wish in single-player or multiplayer modes, giving you access to the benefits for 129 Robux. Similarly, you gain access to the Thanos role with the 89-Robux game pass.

Lastly, you can apply a permanent cosmetic trail to your avatar for 29 Robux. This game pass lets you apply, remove, and change the trail behind your player model at any time, making it a novelty product.

FAQs

What is Squid Game but with NPCs and Free Admin about?

Squid Game but with NPCs and Free Admin is about playing through Squid Game as an Admin, giving you increased control over all aspects of the game.

Is Squid Game but with NPCs and Free Admin free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free, with only the non-essential parts of the experience being locked behind a paywall.

What are the different roles in Squid Game but with NPCs and Free Admin?

You can play as a Player, a Guard, a Spectator, or Thanos in the game.

