How to play Strawberry Tower

Strawberry Tower is a Roblox experience all about platformer challenges. The gameplay is fairly simple, involving hopping and skipping across its platforms as you continue to make the climb. While straightforward and easy to get into, even a single slip can send you plummeting to the beginning of the game, forcing you to start over.

Let’s go over Strawberry Tower and the gameplay elements it brings to the table.

An overview of Strawberry Tower

A still from Strawberry Tower (Image via Roblox)

Strawberry Tower functions akin to a standard platformer title, albeit strawberry-themed. You are tasked with making the climb to the top by running and jumping across the spiral level layout. From the beginning of the main platformer section, the end is nowhere in sight, which makes this title more of a lengthy jaunt to find the concluding point.

The game’s control scheme is the same as the standard Roblox keybindings. You can use W, S, A, and D to move your avatar and press Spacebar to jump. The title features no sprinting mechanics or tools to require a different set of keys on the keyboard. It primarily focuses on level design to leverage the tools available to you by default.

The primary perils that impede your progress are the glowing platforms and a simple fall. Glowing platforms, instead of killing you instantly, deal damage to you over time that may prove fatal for over a minute of constant exposure.

Falling is not directly harmful to your avatar; instead, it causes you to fall down to a previous part of the level. Having your progress reversed by missing a jump can cause frustration, especially if the resulting fall causes you to fall to the very beginning of the level.

Continue making the climb carefully and with deliberate button presses to reach the end and conquer the game.

UGCs and boosters

The premium product selection (Image via Roblox)

The game offers various in-game products that can be purchased using Robux. These include UGCs and boosters; the former is purely cosmetic, while the latter manipulate in-game stats for your avatar. You may purchase the Cute Unicorn, Cute Elephant, Cute Tiger, and Cute Bear UGCs from their respective stations in the hub area.

Furthermore, you can use the Gravity Coil, Speed Coil, the Magic Carpet, and the Fusion Coil to speed up your progress through the level.

FAQs

What is Strawberry Tower about?

This experience is about climbing to the top of the titular tower without falling or taking too much damage from the glowing platforms.

Is Strawberry Tower available for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without requiring any mandatory Robux purchases.

What are the UGCs available for purchase in Strawberry Tower?

The UGCs currently available to purchase are the Cute Unicorn, Cute Elephant, Cute Tiger, and Cute Bear.

