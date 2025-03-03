How to play Survive a Week in The Woods

Survive a Week in The Woods, as the name suggests, is a game that tasks you with surviving in a forest. The game follows a day-night cycle, which dictates the flow of the game. During the daytime, you must gather resources and set up defenses to prepare for the night. Come nightfall, the monsters come out, and you must do whatever it takes to live through the night.

Let’s take a look at the fundamentals of Survival a Week in The Woods to help you get started with this Roblox title.

An overview of Survive a Week in The Woods

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Survive a Week in The Woods is a base-building and supply-foraging experience with horror elements to keep you on your toes. Your main objective is to survive for a week, during which you will face a myriad of challenges that require you to be crafty with the solution.

This title has you explore the woods during the day to collect anything useful that can help you defend yourself from the monsters of the night. You can either play it solo or team up with up to three other players.

Crafting is a major part of this title, which is accessible through the workbench outside the cabin you start in. The supplies you gather can be used to make various items to help you protect yourself from the terrors of the night. This will take you through the woods, where you can collect food, acquire crafting materials, and find the vendor, Witch.

Manage your time effectively to prepare yourself for the monsters of the night and live to see another day in this Roblox experience.

Featured gameplay elements

Resource management

Fishing spot (Image via Roblox)

A large part of what determines your survivability in the night is your ability to gather enough resources. Not only must you acquire enough crafting materials to set up defenses, but you must also gather food to prevent your Hunger meter from depleting completely.

You can approach food acquisition in a few different ways, depending on your priorities for the day. The easiest way to gather food is to fish in any water body or farm vegetables and fruits by planting seeds in the designated patch of grass. Over time, your food will be ripe for the picking, allowing you to effectively manage your hunger meter.

One of the most important resources in the game is wood, which is the elemental building block in the crafting system. You can use the axe to chop down small trees and dismantle wooden structures, allowing you to collect logs to use in crafting.

Crafting and crates

Crafting menu (Image via Roblox)

The workbench, located behind the starting cabin, allows you to craft various items and structures. Interacting with it provides a list of available recipes. You can move the workbench to the desired location as well, allowing you to craft whenever and wherever you wish. Additionally, each crafted item can be dismantled into its constituents, which can be a good way to recycle existing resources later in the game.

Resources and items to prolong your survivability can be found hidden in the forest in the form of crates. You can hold the Interact button (E by default) to open these chests and add their contents to your inventory for later use.

Monsters

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Monsters are the primary antagonistic force in Survive a Week in The Woods. They can dismantle your crafted structures and kill you if you happen to get close enough. Depending on the type of monster, you can kill the fiend using crafted arms or simply avoid them entirely using your ingenuity.

You must evade or battle them during the night to ensure your survival.

The Witch and premium items

Getting in a queue (Image via Roblox)

The Witch acts as the game’s main vendor, giving you access to various items in exchange for feathers. Her stock includes unique items like the Book of the Dead, which lets you revive a teammate if a monster knocks them down. Feathers, the main currency of the game, can be found in Crates, which makes it worth your time to explore the woods as thoroughly as possible.

You may also access purchasable items from your cabin in the woods, giving you access to special items like a unique gun or extra resources. However, these are strictly premium, which means you must spend Robux to acquire them.

FAQs

What is Survive a Week in The Woods about?

Survive a Week in The Woods has you try to live a week in a forest while managing resources, the hunger meter, and monsters at night.

Can Survive a Week in The Woods be played for free?

Yes, you can play Survive a Week in The Woods for free without making any mandatory Robux purchases.

How to get Feathers in Survive a Week in The Woods

Feathers can be acquired by opening Crates found all across the woods.

