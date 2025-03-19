How to play TCG Card Shop Simulator

TCG Card Shop Simulator requires you to manage a trading card shop. You must keep the shelves well-stocked and cater to your customers’ needs. This Roblox experience doubles as a shop management and card collection simulator, allowing you to be both a collector and a seller of various types of card packs. Sell cards to turn a profit and expand your shop to gain access to new and exceptionally rare trading cards.

Here’s how you can get started with TCG Card Shop Simulator.

An overview of TCG Card Shop Simulator

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

TCG Card Shop Simulator lets you become the owner of a trading card shop, where you must order various types of card packs and sell them for a profit. As the proprietor, you are responsible for managing the variety and prices of the card packs you have in stock. The ultimate goal is to become the seller of some of the rarest card packs in the world.

In the beginning, this title gives you access to just the most basic card packs that sell for a small amount of money. You can order these variants by hitting the Shop icon on the left, from where you can purchase card pack licenses and add them to your stock. Upon doing so, cardboard boxes holding the goods will spawn outside the shop, which you must bring inside and place on the shelves.

Now, it’s time to decide on the price. Click on the label next to the goods on the shelves to determine the unit price. You must set the prices of these packs according to the market value while ensuring you turn a profit. Simultaneously, you must take care not to make the selling price too steep, or else you will discourage potential buyers.

Once you’re done setting the price, go outside and click on the neon-red Open sign to turn it green, indicating that you’re open for business. Next, go to the cash register and wait for customers to approach the shelves. As they come to you with the goods, click on the register to start the checkout process.

As you continue to make money, you will earn XP, granting you levels and unlocking new stock types along the way. Manage your stock effectively to expand the scope of what you can sell in your shop.

Featured gameplay elements

Managing your stock of card packs

Ordering card packs (Image via Roblox)

Managing your stock of card packs is one half of this Roblox experience and perhaps the most important part of it. By pressing V or clicking on the Store icon on the left, you can view the card packs and boxes that you currently have access to.

Each card pack or box has two requirements that must be fulfilled before you can add them to your store shelves.

First, you must meet the level requirement, which means that you cannot just save up money and unlock the highest tier of card packs right away.

The second requirement is a monetary one, requiring you to first purchase the license to keep the product in stock and then buy the goods themselves. This creates a loop of selling existing stock to purchase new ones in the pursuit of profit, and managing them effectively is the key to success.

XP and card pack unlocks

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Selling card packs and other goods in stock earns you money and XP. The amount of money you earn depends on the selling price you set, while the XP earned is static. As you level up, you will unlock new card packs, accessories, and shop elements.

New card packs have a higher market price, which leaves leeway for a higher profit margin. Furthermore, you also get the opportunity to add them to your collection, and they can be viewed from the in-game index. Currently, you unlock the final card pack type at level 30, with higher-level unlocks potentially coming with future updates.

Cash register operation

Operating the cash register (Image via Roblox)

Once you’re open for business, you can man the cash register to process customer purchases. This takes the form of a minigame, where you must either enter the correct amount into the register or return the change to the customer. The former must be done with card payments, while the latter is reserved for cash payments.

You must operate the cash register until your store has no more stock to sell or no more customers to service. The game will inform you of how well you performed with an end-of-day statistics sheet.

Store accessories

Store accessories (Image via Roblox)

Apart from stocking shelves, you can also buy store enhancements that improve the ambiance of your establishment. These enhancements can be accessed by interacting with the kiosk next to the cash register.

You can unlock lights, chairs, tables, plants, and posters by purchasing them with your surplus cash. Once you buy them, you can place them in the store to make it appear more appealing. Each fixture and furniture costs hundreds of in-game money, so consider unlocking these elements later in the game, once you’ve progressed sufficiently.

FAQs

What is TCG Card Shop Simulator about?

In TCG Card Shop Simulator, you are the proprietor of the titular shop who must sell various card packs and turn a profit.

Is TCG Card Shop Simulator free to play?

Yes, TCG Card Shop Simulator is fully accessible for free and features no imposed premium elements.

How to unlock new card pack types in TCG Card Shop Simulator

New card pack types can be unlocked by reaching the level requirement and purchasing their respective licenses.

