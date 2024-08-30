How to reach Floor 100 in Dandy's World

Dandy's World is a horror game where you must try to collect toons and research and complete machines while avoiding the monsters lurking in the Gardenview Center. One of its main gameplay features is known as Floors, where you clear one level after another similar to an endless endurance mode. Most players struggle to reach Floor 30. If you wish to reach Floor 100, you must adapt specific strategies.

Here’s how you can reach Floor 100 in this survival horror multiplayer experience.

Reaching Floor 100 in Dandy's World

Initiating a run (Image via Roblox)

The first thing to note about clearing Floors in this game is that you can bring friends to help you reach the goal. After all, the goal is steep, and filling up machines on all 100 Floors on your own is quite difficult. Floors after 50 will throw very aggressive enemies at you, making it quite difficult to complete the objective without any help.

Your main objective on each Floor is to fill up the Machines by interacting with them. While doing so, you will be prompted with a quick time event that speeds the process up slightly. At the same time, you must keep an eye on your surroundings to spot any incoming Twisted enemies.

After filling up all the machines, you will have just a few seconds to dash back to the elevator. This makes it important to remain cognizant of your surroundings and the path you take, as getting lost can potentially leave you open to enemies. Always remember the paths you cross and the directions you turn while you explore the Floor.

Each Floor takes a few minutes to complete, and completing 100 of them as they become more challenging will be quite difficult. It can take as long as 10 hours to reach the 100th Floor, and you only have three HP hearts to spare. As such, you and your friends need to remain focused for the duration of the match.

Since Floors are randomized, success is also predicated on how well you improvise based on the current situation. Be sure to choose the right Toon for the job, as the extra stats can be a lifesaver in the long run. Pebble and Astro can be quite good for this, with the former prioritizing movement speed and the latter being a stealth specialist.

Conserve your stamina, remain as stealthy as possible, and keep your senses sharp for the duration of the run. Slowly but surely, you will clear all 100 Floors with a little help, provided you are careful every step of the way.

About Dandy's World

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Dandy’s World tasks you with filling up machines on floors as you descend into the haunted nightmare that is the Gardenview Center. You and your friends play as various mascots known as Toons, who are primarily meant to complete the aforementioned machines by interacting with them. Completing each Floor leads you deeper into the Center, where more horrors await.

As you play through the Floors, you may come across more Toons that boast special abilities and unique stat spreads. The stat differences make some Toons more effective than others and being aware of your Toon’s stats can make the difference between a victory and a loss.

Collect all Toons and improve them using Trinkets, Tapes, Research Capsules, and Ichor.

FAQs

How much time does it take to complete 100 Floors in Dandy's World?

It can take up to 10 hours to finish 100 Floors, depending on the Floor layouts and enemy RNG.

How many Floors does Dandy's World have?

The game has a seemingly infinite combination of Floors due to them being randomly generated, leaving the upper limit of the number of Floors unknown.

What is Dandy's World about?

The game is about filling up machines, collecting Toons, and obtaining Trinkets on various Floors while avoiding Monsters.

