How to claim Baby Noob Year 2024 and 2024 Surprise Fireworks Hat on Roblox

If you happen to be a collector of exclusive Roblox items or have a liking for coveted and treasured items, then you surely going to adore the Baby Noob Year 2024 and the 2024 Surprise Fireworks Hat, as they can be obtained via a limited-time offer on Roblox. Remember, these items aren't free, and you'd need to spend real money to obtain these exclusives.

This article explains the process of obtaining these limited-time items step-by-step.

All you need to know about the Baby Noob Year 2024 and 2024 Surprise Fireworks Hat on Roblox

Follow the steps mentioned below to obtain the Baby Noob Year 2024 and 2024 Surprise Fireworks Hat with ease:

Step 1 - To kick things off, head over to Roblox's website to purchase a Virtual Gift Card. Now, you must purchase a digital gift card to unlock the magic. Remember, these items aren't free, and they're up for grabs only in January 2024. Once you're on the website, click on the Shop Gift Cards option, and then you'll be faced with a simple choice - a friend or for me. Pick the latter, and choose the Pick a Gift Card option.

Step 2 - Now, choose your currency and select Send a digital card. Note: If you're making this purchase, make sure it's with your own money or with your parent's nod. Select a design for your gift card and click on the amount button, choose your credit amount (we recommend starting with $10 or €10), select a quantity, and then add it to your cart.

Step 3 - Look at your cart; you might notice some surprise additions. The website should have added a couple of extra virtual items. Complete the purchase by providing the necessary information - email, confirmed email, phone number, and credit card details, if applicable.

Step 4 - Once you've hit the Place Your Order button, two emails will be sent to your inbox within five to 10 minutes. Make sure to check your spam folder if you don't spot them in your primary inbox. The first email is for the in-game credit and the Top Hat, while the second is for the Noob. Roblox makes the redemption process super easy with hyperlinks attached to the emails. Click those links, enter the email where you received the code, and redeem them at the Roblox Redemption Center.

Step 5 - Click the hyperlink, go to the Redemption Center, log in, and paste the code. Your account will now boast the credited amount and the 2024 Surprise Fireworks Hat in your inventory. This process must be repeated for the second code to receive the Baby Noob Year 2024 Shoulder Pal.

Congratulations! You've now snagged the Baby Noob Year 2024 and the 2024 Surprise Fireworks Hat. Now go redeem that credit, get some Robux, and dive into the world of premium goodies.

What are the Baby Noob Year 2024 and 2024 Surprise Fireworks Hat all about?

The Baby Noob Year 2024 is a tiny sidekick that rocks a 2024 Surprise Fireworks Hat and a stylish 2024 Sash while clutching a gray star-shaped balloon. To get a better picture, you can think of a cute mini Robloxian who's ready to party on your shoulder.

The 2024 Surprise Fireworks Hat is a slick black top hat that gives off New Year vibes. The cherry on top is that it comes with cool Happy New Year particle effects that make you the life of the party.

So, if you're into shoulder buddies with a splash of festive flair and a touch of 2024 charm, consider getting your hands on them while they're still here.

