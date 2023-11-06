How to defeat Cyborg in Roblox Blox Fruits?

In Blox Fruits, Roblox players must gather up the courage and take on the mighty Cyborg. This level 675 boss can be found at the Workshop house in Fountain City and is the final quest boss in the First Sea. Defeating him is tough, but with the right strategy, you can emerge victorious and even get your hands on the coveted Cool Shades.

This guide will give you the information required to defeat the Cyborg in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Defeating the Cyborg in Roblox Blox Fruits: Tips and tricks

The Cyborg's location, moveset, and rewards in Roblox Blox Fruits

As we mentioned earlier in the introduction, the menacing Cyborg resides at the Workshop House in the Fountain City. You must walk along the edge of the city to encounter this formidable boss. Defeating this vicious foe will earn you a sweet sum of 20,000 in-game currency and 10,000,000 Experience Points.

Remember, the battle against the Cyborg won't be easy, as he boasts a few tricky moves up his metallic sleeves:

Rocket Barrage: In this move, he shoots multiple rockets at you. Each rocket deals 1,000 damage. To dodge this attack, you can continuously spam the dash left or right, and Instinct may also help your cause. You can also use a rock to block the rockets.

Strong Right: In this move, the Cyborg extends his arms, tries to attack you, and retracts them. Every hit deals 1,000 damage. You'd have to keep your distance to avoid getting hit by this move.

Rising Fart Strike: In this attack, the Cyborg launches himself into the air and creates a cloud of green gas, dealing around 1,500 damage. He rarely uses this move, but you can avoid it by staying at a safe distance.

Tips for defeating the Cyborg in Roblox Blox Fruits

Here are some tips and strategies that will help you emerge victorious against the elusive Cyborg:

Avoid using Water Kung Fu: Water Kung Fu isn't recommended unless your weapon or ability has good stuns.

Always keep Moving: You always have to keep moving around to dodge his attacks. Elevated structures like the windmill or the house roof can help you dodge his Rocket Barrage Move.

Using Instinct and Perfect Timing: These abilities can be a game-changer against the Cyborg, especially when he uses the Rocket Barrage move.

Using Ice Fruit: If you have it, use the Ice Fruit to freeze the Cyborg, making him an easier target.

Using Barrier: Barrier can knock the Cyborg away from close-ranged attacks and deflect his missiles.

Dealing as much damage as possible: The Cyborg heals every 10 seconds if you haven't dealt damage to him, so maximizing your damage output will be the key to victory.

Having high Health and Energy: You've got to make sure that you have at least 2000+ health and energy to survive the tense fight against the Cyborg.

Staying behind cover: Hiding behind a rock or other obstacle to protect yourself from his attacks might be a good option.

Using ranged attacks: Staying at a distance and using ranged attacks if you don't have strong close-range stuns.

Acquiring the Cool Shades: Defeating the Cyborg can earn you the Cool Shades, a highly sought-after accessory for grinding and buffs in the First Sea.

Armed with these tips and strategies, you can take on the Cyborg in Roblox Blox Fruits. Remember to always stay agile and deal as much damage as possible to claim those elusive Cool Shades.

