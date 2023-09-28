There are several anime-themed games that you can play on the online gaming platform called Roblox. But, Deepwoken is an exception, and it stands out because of its aesthetic graphics and action-packed storyline that immerses players in a mystical realm rich with magic and fearsome monsters. In addition to the Permadeath feature, the developers recently added fishing mechanics.

In this guide, we will learn how to fish in Roblox Deepwoken. While fishing may give off the appearance of being a straight-forward task, there are a few do's and dont's, along with the proper technique, which will make all the difference in your gameplay.

So, let's take a deep dive into the seas of Deepwoken and learn how to become a fishing master!

A beginner's guide to fishing in Roblox Deepwoken

The art of fishing

You can now fish in Roblox Deepwoken, and as we all know, fishing is all about finesse and impeccable timing. It can be done either around the naturally generated seas or custom ponds, which you can now purchase in the game. Whenever you are near a water body, bring out your Fishing Rod (has to be bought separately from the in-game marketplace). Then, lean back using the S key, and repeatedly left-click your mouse to use the fishing rod.

Now, you have to pay close attention to where the waves are taking your character. If you are leaning to the left, press the A key and keep left-clicking your mouse. If you are you leaning back, then press the S key; press the D key if you are leaning to the right. All the while, repeatedly left-click your mouse to successfully catch the fish.

The rewards of fishing

Fishing is an extremely peaceful and rewarding task in Roblox Deepwoken as it is an excellent source of free food. It can be extremely costly, but it is not something you can go without buying since it is required to replenish your health. Moreover, you are only given three lives, and all progress will be lost once they are exhausted.

So, there is absolutely no need to empty your wallets for food when you can get it for free and fresh from the sea. While fishing may seem difficult at first, it surely gets easier with time and practice.

Levelling up the fishing game

Chum or Bait can be used on the fishing rod if you are an ambitious fisherman or woman to attract bigger fish in Deepwoken. It can occasionally appear alongside your caught fish. This simple item is a hidden gem in your fishing kit, and it builds a base for a loop of bigger catch and better rewards.

Sharks and zombies

When using Chum with your fishing rods, even Sharks and Zombies can appear when fishing near the sea. The former can be an extremely valuable food source, but the catch is that they are extremely rare.

Similarly, Zombies also have a very low chance of appearing. But when they do and if you manage to slay one, it can prove a lot of XP Points. The count is far more than what you can get after slaying the Land Zombies.

After fully reading this guide, you should have a clear understanding on how to fish, where to fish, and why fishing is so important. It may take some time for you to get used to the process, and you will soon be reaping the benefits of fishing.

