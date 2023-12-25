How to get the free UGCs in Roblox Alo Sanctuary

With the rise of action, horror, and similar genres in Roblox games people often forget about slowing down once in a while to find inner peace. Thankfully, Alo Yoga has created a branded experience that allows gamers to play, meditate, and relax. The game creates a peaceful environment where you can meditate in different poses and find tranquility and serenity.

To get more gamers to try and experience this different yet calming Roblox game, the Alo Sanctuary developers have released ten exciting UGC (User-Generated Content).

This article breaks down the process of obtaining all the free items available in this Roblox Alo Sanctuary event.

All you need to know about the free UGCs in Roblox Alo Sanctuary

Which UGCs are up for grabs in Roblox Alo Sanctuary?

There are a total of 20 UGC items that can be obtained in the game as of now. Some of them require you to put in little to no effort whereas other items require a lot of time to obtain. Below is a list of the first 10 user-generated content items that can be redeemed in Alo Sanctuary:

District Trucker Hat: This item is the hardest to obtain on this list, and to get it, you must collect 24 blue orbs that are scattered across the map. The first orb is near the entrance. A few are spread along the path leading to the Alo Shop. Several orbs can be found on yoga pose platforms, such as the Warrior 2 pose platform, the Triangle pose platform, and others. To learn more about each orb's exact position, you can refer to the YouTube video embedded above. Green Emerald Gold Rush Puffer: To get this item, you must collect five emerald orbs, which are scattered across the map. The first one is on the steps leading to the Alo Store, second orb is floating in the foliage near the Alo Store. The third orb is situated at the top of the tallest hill in the game, the fourth is just outside of the cave behind Alo Store and the tent. The fifth and final orb is in the underground caves. Renown Crewneck Pullover: To get this item, you simply have to log in to the game and meditate once. Goddess Leggings + Throwback Socks + Alo Tank: To obtain this item, you have to log in and meditate once a day for three days (can be non-consecutive). G.O.A.T. Jacket: To obtain this item, you have to log in and meditate once a day for five days (can be non-consecutive) Aura: To obtain this item, you have to log in and meditate once a day for seven days (can be non-consecutive) Polaris Puffer Overall: To get this item, you just have to participate in the Moment of Rest meditation. Polaris Puffer Jacket + Polaris Puffer Skirt: To get this item, you just have to participate in the Nurture the Mind meditation. Faux Fur Cascade Jacket: To get this item, you just have to participate in the Trusting Yourself meditation. First Tracks Ski Suit: To get this item, you just have to participate in the Moment of Rest meditation for three days (can be non-consecutive). Foxy Sherpa Bucket Hat: To get this item, you just have to participate in the Nurture the Mind meditation for three days (can be non-consecutive). Faux Fur Earmuff: To get this item, you just have to participate in the Trusting Yourself meditation on three different days. Snow Daze Puffer Leg Warmers: To obtain this free UGC, you have to collect 12 orange orbs that are scattered across the map, similar to the District Trucker Hat and the Green Emerald Gold Rush Puffer. Pearlized Pristine Puffer: To obtain this free UGC, you have to collect 24 orange orbs that are scattered across the map, similar to the Snow Daze Puffer Leg Warmers, District Trucker Hat, and the Green Emerald Gold Rush Puffer. White Trucker Hat: To obtain this UGC, you have to complete the Accessing Motivation meditation. Renown Crewneck Pullover - Black: To get this UGC, you have to meditate for six days (can be non-consecutive). G.O.A.T Jacket - Black: To get this UGC, you have to meditate for 10 days (can be non-consecutive). Quilted Arena Hoodie + Quilted Arena Shorts: To get this UGC, you have to meditate for 20 days (can be non-consecutive). Warrior Mat + Alo Yoga Strap (Pink Tie-Dye): To obtain this UGC, you have to complete the Accessing Motivation meditation. Warrior Mat + Alo Yoga Strap (Bright Aqua Tie-Dye): To obtain this UGC, you have to complete the Navigating Stress meditation.

By diligently collecting orbs and immersing yourself in mindful meditation in Roblox Alo Sanctuary, you can obtain every single UGC item available in the game.

If you found this guide useful, consider visiting and bookmarking the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to catch wind of the latest news and updates in the Roblox Metaverse.