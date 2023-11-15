How to get the free UGC items in Roblox Innovation Awards 2023?

The Roblox Innovation Awards were just concluded on November 10, 2023. Along with the results, the devs rolled out a few UGC items that are up for grabs as we speak. Each of the UGC items has an overall appealing look and is fairly easy to get.

If you happen to fancy these UGC items or are just a perfectionist who needs to have everything in their inventory, then you've come to the right place.

In this article, we are going to be spilling the beans on how you can snag all these cool UGC items without breaking a sweat. So, buckle up, and let's get started.

Unveiling the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 UGC Items

How to get all the RIA 2023 Award Show UGC Items?

First up, when you join the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 show experience, right off the bat, you'll bag the RIA 23 Wide Brim Fedora along with the Red Carpet Arrival badge.

For the Next UGC, you'll have to complete the simple Obby (obstacle course) near the Festival Pavillion. After you've successfully conquered the Obby, you will receive the BRB badge along with the second UGC on this list, the 24k Gold Plunger.

Now, for the third and fourth UGC items, you can have something to eat or drink because you will need to watch the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 show in-game. The show replays every 255 minutes, but if you're fashionably late, no worries. The first UGC item pops up at the 20-minute mark, so after a short wait, you'll snag the Complete the Look badge and the RIA 23 Loose Jacket.

Near the end of the show, precisely at the 33-minute mark, you'll hit the jackpot with the fourth and final badge called That's the Show! along with earning yourself the coveted RIA 23 Memory Print.

Are there any more free RIA 2023 UGC items up for grabs?

These UGC Items can be acquired via Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 - Voting Hub. So, if you haven't downloaded the experience yet, then you'd have to look for it on the Homepage, download it, and load into it.

Once you step foot into the game, you'll have instantly obtained the Welcome Badge along with the Novel Contrast Tee, which happens to be the first UGC item on this list. You can quickly grab the second UGC, the Hexa Novel Jacket, by simply leaving and rejoining the game.

For the next one, you'll have to make your way over to the middle section with the massive Roblox logo and a photo booth. In there, simply strike a pose or emote to snag the Hexa Novel Joggers. Next, you can cast your vote in the various categories available. Even though the results have been declared, you can still vote! Once you're done voting, you will get the Hex Swift Beanie!

For this one, you'll have to locate four Roblox logos shaped like a hexagon scattered in the vicinity to get the Hex Echo Headset. To get the Hexa Novel Shoes, you will have to complete an Obby (Obstacle course) located inside the facility.

Next, you'll have to compete in a round of Spleef, and if you manage to win, you will receive a pop-up message about completing a hidden achievement along with the final UGC on this list, the Hex Strip Bandana!

