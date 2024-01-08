How to get the LPS Walrus Head in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop

If you seek a peaceful and calming Roblox game, look no further. In Littlest Pet Shop, you and your friends can get together to form a dream roster of tiny and adorable pets. You can then take these minuscule creatures for a play date with other pets and partake in fun activities and rides to earn in-game coins.

These coins can then be used to purchase free UGCs and other in-game items. This article takes a deep dive into how you can unlock the exclusive LPS Walrus Head and reveals an easier way to earn more coins per minute to snag this accessory without breaking a sweat.

All you need to know about the LPS Walrus Head in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop

What is Roblox Littlest Pet Shop all about?

Littlest Pet Shop is a brand-new game centered around small, adorable pets. Create your dream team by choosing from a wide selection of pets like Shitzus, Pandas, Spaniels, Kitties, and Poodles. You can also team up with your pets and participate in fun and exciting activities together.

While enjoying these rides, players earn coins that can be used to redeem free UGCs like the Panda Backpack and other cool in-game items.

How can you get the LPS Walrus Head in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop?

The LPS Walrus Head is a hot commodity with a limited stock of 10,000. To unlock this Walrus Head and add it to your collection, you must amass 30,000 coins. As mentioned, the key to racking up those coins is playing fun rides and activities with your pets.

Think of it as hitting two targets with one arrow, where you get to have a blast with your adorable critters while stacking up the money you can cash in for goodies. The best place to amass 30,000 coins quickly is heading to Zone 3 on the map.

Rack up coins by heading to the camping site and letting your pets loose on the activities. The beauty of this spot is that you can wrangle up all your pets at once. This process becomes even easier if you've got the Panda backpack in your arsenal, which just got its price trimmed down to 15,000 coins. There's still some stock left, so grab it while you can.

Once you've pocketed those 30,000 coins, it's time to hit the in-game shop. Look for the LPS Walrus Head, hit redeem, and you're now the proud owner of a limited-edition headpiece that'll make your friends envy you. So, gear up and start the coin-collecting frenzy that scores you that LPS Walrus Head.

