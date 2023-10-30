How to get the RB Battles Candy Corn Bucket Monster in Roblox RB Battles?

Embracing the festive spirit, Roblox RB Battles has announced a spine-tingling Halloween hunt. In this limited-time event, you can embark on a quest to collect 26 elusive Candycorns and claim the coveted Candy Corn Bucket Monster UGC as your reward. But you have to be quick, as there are only 10,000 of these exclusive items in stock.

In this guide, we will show you exactly how to acquire this cherished item and keep it as a prized possession in your inventory or wear it with pride.

The Halloween quest in Roblox RB Battles begins

Where to find the Candycorns in Roblox RB Battles?

To kick off your spooky adventure, you have to head to the Badge Door Entrance and keep your eyes peeled for your first piece (#1) of the Invisible Candycorn quest. From there, navigate through the Obby Lobby, then make a pit stop at the Obby Lobby, and start on top of Boxes for your next piece of Candycorn (#2) .

of the Invisible Candycorn quest. From there, navigate through the Obby Lobby, then make a pit stop at the Obby Lobby, and start on top of Boxes for your next piece of Candycorn . Now, ascend to the top of the Obby Lobby near the pink orb to find the third Candycorn (#3) and then venture below the map to find a Candycorn lurking amidst the pipes (#4) . Your hunt continues atop the Shop, where you will find the fifth piece (#5) and then go near the Blade Ball Portal with its distinctive black squiggly line to find the sixth Candycorn (#6 ).

and then venture below the map to find a Candycorn lurking amidst the pipes . Your hunt continues atop the Shop, where you will find the fifth piece and then go near the Blade Ball Portal with its distinctive black squiggly line to find the sixth Candycorn ). The Hall of Fame sign in the shape of an "O" is where the seventh piece of Candycorn is located (#7) , to find the next piece, climb to the second tallest building near the Broken Bridge or the UV Flashlight for Piggy. There, you have to keep an eye out for the (#8) Candycorn hidden under the White Archway.

, to find the next piece, climb to the second tallest building near the Broken Bridge or the UV Flashlight for Piggy. There, you have to keep an eye out for the Candycorn hidden under the White Archway. Near the Coin Chest or Donation Board, you'll find a Candycorn perched atop the pole (#9). In the Old DJ Drums Room, there's a space beneath the Hall of Fame, where you'll continue to hunt for the tenth Candycorn piece (#10). Next, you'll have to scale the Badge Room to uncover your next Candycorn (#11).

Where are the other Candycorns hidden in Roblox RB Battles?

Get ready to crack the passcode to gain entry to the Lab and find the twelfth piece of Candycorn (#12) before crossing the Broken Bridge that once connected to the Old Russo. Be sure to look near the Punching Bag to find the next Candycorn piece (#13). Now, you have to ascend to the Hosts Studio above the Boots Shop to find the next piece (#14) and then climb the tallest building, where a Candycorn awaits you on the blue light pole (#15) .

before crossing the Broken Bridge that once connected to the Old Russo. Be sure to look near the Punching Bag to find the next Candycorn piece Now, you have to ascend to the Hosts Studio above the Boots Shop to find the next piece and then climb the tallest building, where a Candycorn awaits you on the blue light pole . For your next Candycorn (#16) , scale the Subway Entrance in the Outer City and then learn the Facility Map for Lava Escape to discover the Candycorn (#17) nestled at its peak. Now, seek out the raised platform in the center of the New Hot Potato Map to find the eighteenth Candycorn (#18), and then you can investigate the corners of the New Mole Madness Map to find the next piece (#19).

, scale the Subway Entrance in the Outer City and then learn the Facility Map for Lava Escape to discover the Candycorn nestled at its peak. Now, seek out the raised platform in the center of the New Hot Potato Map to find the eighteenth Candycorn and then you can investigate the corners of the New Mole Madness Map to find the next piece You now have to travel back in time to the Old Hot Potato Map and locate the Candycorn near the Purple Door in the middle of the map (#20) . Now, in the Old Mole Madness Map, a shed across the way hides the next Candycorn piece (#21) . At the center of the Barrel Blast map, another Candycorn awaits (#22) .

. Now, in the Old Mole Madness Map, a shed across the way hides the next Candycorn piece . At the center of the Barrel Blast map, another Candycorn awaits . In the Cave Lava Escape Map, navigate to the end and look for the Candycorn atop the box with steel beams (#23) . On the Battle King Map with crates in the corners, you'll find your next piece on one of the crates (#24). Finally, on the Battle King map with nothing but mystery, seek out those corners to locate the last piece on this map (#25).

. On the Battle King Map with crates in the corners, you'll find your next piece on one of the crates Finally, on the Battle King map with nothing but mystery, seek out those corners to locate the last piece on this map Your quest for the Candy Corn Bucket Monster in the New Tiles Map, where at the very bottom, on top of the Spinner with four lasers, is the final Candycorn (#26). With all 26 elusive Candycorn collected, you will have unlocked the coveted Roblox RB Battles Candy Corn Bucket Monster!

After you've successfully followed all the instructions and collected all the Candycorns, you will be greeted with the Quest Completed pop-up message. Now you can wear your Candy Corn Bucket Monster with pride in Roblox RB Battles with pride. Happy Halloween!

Visit and follow the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub for more such content and to catch the latest updates in the Roblox Metaverse.