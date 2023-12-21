If you enjoy watching anime and are looking for games on Roblox that bring that world to life, Anime Catcher Simulator is the perfect choice. The game takes you on a thrilling journey across meticulously designed landscapes inspired by renowned animanga series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

We know jumping into a new game without prior knowledge can be intimidating. This guide helps with that by providing you with all the important information regarding the game, its controls, and tips and tricks. Let's dive in and break it down.

The perfect beginner's guide for Roblox Anime Catcher Simulator

How to play Roblox Anime Catcher Simulator?

Upon loading into Anime Catcher Simulator for the first time, you will take notice of the vibrant setting and gameplay style that closely resembles the globally cherished cartoon Pokemon because, in the game, you can find and fight Goku from DBZ and even recruit him into your team by capturing him in a ball. It's like collecting action figures but way cooler. Each hero you catch boosts your power and makes you a force to be reckoned with.

When you're assembling your dream anime team, remember to mix and match your captured heroes to create a crew that makes a team powerhouse. With each new addition, your overall team damage output skyrockets, and you become an unstoppable force in the anime world.

To get the most out of your collected heroes, you must understand the in-game controls. Here's a rundown:

WASD: Use these keys to move your character around in the Anime Catcher Simulator.

Use these keys to move your character around in the Anime Catcher Simulator. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use the abilities of your chosen character.

Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use the abilities of your chosen character. Space: Press the Space bar to jump.

Press the Space bar to jump. F: Use this key to interact with reward chests, NPCs, and other interactable items in the Anime Catcher Simulator.

Use this key to interact with reward chests, NPCs, and other interactable items in the Anime Catcher Simulator. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit the Anime Catcher Simulator.

What is Roblox Anime Catcher Simulator all about?

Anime Catcher Simulator also features enthralling battles against other players and bosses that will take your breath away. Winning battles is easy; you simply have to click away like there's no tomorrow. The more you click, the more damage you deal. Watch out for those epic anime bosses because they pack a punch and won't let you off the hook that easily.

Winning in battles can earn you coins, and they are essentially the key to everything in Anime Catcher Simulator. Once you've amassed coins, you can purchase upgrades for your dream team to give them the edge against stronger foes. The enemies in the game progressively get stronger, and your crew needs to be on par with that strength. These upgrades and boosters are the way to go.

So, there you have it, folks, the complete guide to conquering Anime Catcher Simulator on Roblox.