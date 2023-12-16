If you're a fan of Mojang's Minecraft, then you will love Roblox Balanced Craftwars. This game is not your typical run-of-the-mill Minecraft-inspired game since no NPCs will be whispering in your ear in Balanced Craftwars. You would not have to complete any tedious quests either. It's a straight-up brawl where your pickaxe and your sword are your only best friends.

Getting started in a new title can be stressful, and this guide helps new players with getting acquainted with the game. It delves deep into the game's core objective, features, and basic controls to give you an understanding of the game. It also throws in some insightful tips that you can use to get better at Balanced Craftwars. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

All you need to know about Roblox Balanced Craftwars

What is Roblox Balanced Craftwars all about?

When you load into Balanced Craftwars for the first time, you will realize that, at its core, the game is all about mining ores with pickaxes and defending yourself from mobs, bosses, and mega bosses. You also have to keep crafting better and more efficient tools and gear along the way. To get these upgraded tools, you will have to gather resources by smacking those ores with your trusty pickaxe.

However, mining is just the tip of the iceberg in Roblox Balanced Craftwars. You can head to the crafting station and transform those raw ores into weapons, armor, and tools. Whether you have an itch for a shiny new sword or a rock-solid shield, you can craft it.

Unlike other games where you have to complete a battle to get to another one, In Balanced Craftwars, you can pick your battles. If you want to test how you stack against other players, you can do that via the Multiplayer mode. But if you'd rather defeat bosses to get the pile of loot than take out smaller mobs for their smaller loot, you have the freedom to do so as well.

How to play Roblox Balanced Craftwars?

In Balanced Craftwars, your gear will act as your lifeline. So, don’t skimp out on upgrading your weapons and armor. The stronger your gear, the better your chances of survival in both PvP and PvE scenarios. You must also keep an eye out for rare resources like Diamond and Emerald, as they can truly take your equipment to the next level.

You can also team up with fellow players in Roblox Balanced Craftwars and join guilds or forums to share tips and tricks or strategize. Keep in mind that to avoid getting stuck in a rut of just PvP or PvE, you can try mixing it up by challenging yourself with different playstyles. You can also experiment with various crafting combinations to try and keep the gameplay fresh.

Having a basic understanding of the in-game controls also wouldn't hurt your virtual adventures in Balanced Craftwars, so here's a rundown of said controls:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Balanced Craftwars.

Mouse: You can also use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

M1 or LMB: You can use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use techniques of your character.

Space: You can press the Spacebar to perform a jump.

F: You can use the F key on your keyboard to interact with chests, crafting tables, and other interactable objects in Balanced Craftwars.

M: Press the M key on your keyboard to open up the menu to look at preset controls, change them mid-game, or exit Balanced Craftwars.

