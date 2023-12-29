How to play Roblox Escape Running Head

If you are a fan of the horror genre on Roblox, then Escape Running Head is a must-try for you. It is a classic created by Manato48 that takes you on an adrenaline-pumping escapade that features colossal heads, challenging obstacles, and nail-biting moments.

Getting started in a new game can be a little nerve-wracking and overwhelming at times. That is why this article will provide you with all the necessary information regarding this game, including its core objectives and controls. Moreover, it will provide insightful tips that will enhance your overall gameplay experience.

The complete guide to conquering Roblox Escape Running Head

What's Roblox Escape Running Head all about?

Before playing Escape Running Head, you must know that it is not a walk in the park. In this game, you'll be pursued by a pack of gigantic heads. If you get caught, you will be eliminated. Your mission is to run for your survival while navigating obstacles and traps that can turn your daring escape into a virtual nightmare in a heartbeat.

The game unfolds across multiple heart-pounding stages, and each one presents its unique set of challenges. As you advance, the game will get more difficult, and the giant heads will become increasingly determined to catch you. Here's a rundown of the stages:

The Head Hunt: When the heads start their pursuit, you must quickly learn the art of evasion to survive.

Obstacle Overload: The heads will now relentlessly follow you, and you must navigate through tricky obstacles and traps to escape. This means you'll have to watch your step and put your reflexes to the test.

Head-On Collision: As the heads close in on you, collisions will be inevitable. This is why you must master the art of avoiding head-on clashes with them to prolong the chase.

The Maze of Heads: In this stage, you will have to overcome the obstacles wisely because the Maze of Heads awaits you and is looking for an opportunity to eliminate you.

Tricky Trampolines: With a recent update, trampolines were introduced to the game, adding a whole new dimension to your escape.

Escape Victory: After you've avoided the heads till the countdown timer runs out, you can revel in the glory of a successful escape.

How to play Roblox Escape Running Head

The golden rule to follow in Roblox Escape Running Head lobbies is not to stand still. The more you move, the harder you'll be to catch the running heads. Another key to conquering this game is to master the timing of your jumps and dodges because precision is key when it comes to avoiding obstacles and traps.

A few failed attempts are inevitable when playing Escape Running Head, which is why you mustn't get discouraged by a loss streak. You should rather learn from it, correct what you think you did wrong, and try again. You can also team up with friends and create a virtual escape squad to have better odds of escaping the running heads.

To get the most out of your adventurous escapades in Roblox Escape Running Head, you must have a grasp of the basic in-game controls. So, here's a rundown:

W, A, S, D: Use these keys to move your character in Escape Running Head.

Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

M1 or LMB: Use the left button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use weapons.

Space: Press Spacebar to make your character jump.

F: Use this key to interact with abilities, objects, and other intractable items in Escape Running Head.

M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit Escape Running Head.

