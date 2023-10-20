How to play Roblox Forgotten Worlds?

Made by the Virtuality World group, Roblox Forgotten Worlds takes you to an enchanting world full of magic and adventure set in the past where you can play as a wolf or a trapper and explore mysterious lands. Forgotten Worlds also gets about 2,000 new players every hour on average, with over 335 million visits and 900k favorites on its homepage.

This guide will teach you the basics of Forgotten Worlds to ensure the best experience possible.

Complete guide for Roblox Forgotten Worlds

Avatar customization and exploration in Roblox Forgotten Worlds

After downloading Forgotten Worlds from the Roblox Search or Explore page, you must choose between becoming a smart Wolf or a sneaky Trapper. Both have a varied selection of skills. How your story goes will depend on your choices.

After deciding, you can begin your story in the virtual world of Forgotten Worlds. You can explore the map and find various easter eggs and hidden loot. So, take your time, explore the map, and learn the controls to get the best Roblox Forgotten Worlds experience.

Master playing as a wolf or learning the ways of survival as a Trapper in Roblox Forgotten Worlds

If you want to roam the Forgotten Worlds as a Wolf, you must follow the instincts or behaviors of this magnificent animal. After that, you must hunt animals for food, interact with the other wolves (players), and learn the basics of moving in a pack.

On the other hand, to be a cunning Trapper, you must develop essential survival skills. This can include learning how to make tools and shelters and getting good at reading the clues and trails left behind by animals. If you can master these skills and adapt to new situations as a Trapper, your success is guaranteed.

Thriving as a trapper and creating memories

As you learn the ways of Roblox Forgotten Worlds and progress further in the game, you will have various experiences, including testy bouts, glorious victories, and unfortunate losses. It is crucial not to get disheartened by failures, as they help you become better at the game.

There are tons of activities you can do in the game to avoid boredom. You can complete the mythical puzzle quests and dangerous adventures spread across the map to test your skills. Or you can make new friends by interacting with other wolves/trappers.

You can work together on quests, share experiences, and make friends to enrich your adventures.

Forgotten Worlds is a portal to a video game set in a different time. The gameplay is centered around role-playing, fantasy, and adventure. You can roam the Forgotten Worlds as a wolf or trapper. Make friends, complete quests, and leave your mark on this magical world.