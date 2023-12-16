If you're a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen then you will enjoy Roblox's take on this anime in the form of a role-playing game called Kaizen. This game throws you into an open world that takes inspiration from the series, and you can take control of your beloved characters to exorcise curses ranging from Grade 3 to Special Grade.

Getting started in an entirely new game can be stressful and nerve-wracking. So. this guide provides all the necessary information about the game's controls and features. It also shares a few insightful tips to help you get better at the game.

All you need to know about Roblox Kaizen

How to play Roblox Kaizen?

When you load into Kaizen for the first time, you must choose your cursed warrior. You can become the master of your destiny in this Jujutsu Kaisen-themed adventure by choosing Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, or even Panda; the path is yours to pave. Each character has a unique cursed technique and tricks, so you must pick one that suits your style.

In this RPG, quests will be your bread and butter, and you must complete them to increase your stats and level up your cursed fighting techniques. You can think of it as training—the more quests you complete, the more formidable you become.

Curses in Kaizen are one of the many enemies you'll face, the other being cursed objects, curse users, and cursed spirits. Each curse brings a unique and dynamic aspect to the gameplay. Some are extremely easy to understand and defeat, while others are equally hard. Therefore, you must adapt your fighting style and techniques based on the situation.

Having a basic understanding of the in-game controls also wouldn't hurt your virtual adventures in Kaizen, so here's a rundown:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Kaizen.

Mouse: You can also use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

M1 or LMB: You can use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use techniques of your chosen character.

Space: You can press the Space bar to jump.

M: Press the M key on your keyboard to open the menu to look at preset controls, change them mid-game, or exit Kaizen.

What is Roblox Kaizen all about?

Teamwork is an essential part of Roblox Kaizen. If you find yourself facing a challenging curse user or spirit that makes your chosen character break a sweat, you can invite friends along on that quest to make things easier and fun.

The game also features a multiplayer mode for when you're ready to elevate your skills and dip your toes into the online arena, wherein you'll face other players and try to beat them to gain exciting rewards and climb the leaderboards. Strategy and skill play a massive role in PvP aside from simple brawn, which is why you must learn from your defeats and keep honing your abilities.

Roblox Kaizen is all about unleashing your inner sorcerer, leveling up alone, or taking your friends along to make the ride even more fun. Whether you're a fan of the anime or new to it, this game serves as a good base for you to get started. So, go forth, master your cursed techniques, and become the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer.

