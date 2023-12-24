If you're an avid fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the MCU and are looking for a similar Roblox game that captures the true essence of the superhero universe and recreates it, then look no further than Marvel Infinity. It takes aspiring superheroes and villains into the action-packed world that blends the MCU with Roblox on a virtual battlefield.

We know getting started in any game can be the hardest task for anyone, but this guide helps you with that. It provides you with basic knowledge, controls, and some valuable tips to help you get better faster. Let's jump in!

All you need to know about Roblox Marvel Infinity

What is Roblox Marvel Infinity all about?

Marvel Infinity is a fast-paced, 3D-action game that gives you a front-row seat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before. Whether you fancy yourself a hero or a villain, it has got you covered. Marvel Infinity is all about unlocking characters, developing your powers, and showing off your fighting prowess.

Coming back to characters, Marvel Infinity features countless heroes and villains for you to choose from, experiment with, and master one that resonates with you the most.

Here is a rundown of a few characters that can be unlocked in-game along with their respective cost in Shield Credits (in-game currency):

Black Panther: 7,500 Shield Credits

7,500 Shield Credits Ant-Man: 7,500 Shield Credits

7,500 Shield Credits Groot: 7,500 Shield Credits

7,500 Shield Credits Hawkeye: 7,500 Shield Credits

7,500 Shield Credits Hela: 30,000 Shield Credits

30,000 Shield Credits Hulk: 20,000 Shield Credits

20,000 Shield Credits Yondu: 10,000 Shield Credits

10,000 Shield Credits Ultron: 9,000 Shield Credits

9,000 Shield Credits Winter Soldier: 3,500 Shield Credits

3,500 Shield Credits Nick Fury: 3,500 Shield Credits

3,500 Shield Credits Mantis: 2,500 Shield Credits

How to play Roblox Marvel Infinity?

In Marvel Infinity, the currency that is used to purchase upgrades and characters is Shield Credits. These are your ticket to all sorts of cool stuff in-game, and obtaining it is not going to be easy by any means. Here are some ways you can amass Shield Credits in Roblox Marvel Infinity:

By Fighting: Engage in epic battles against other players to earn shield credits. The more you fight, the more you earn. It's a win-win!

Engage in epic battles against other players to earn shield credits. The more you fight, the more you earn. It's a win-win! By Completing Missions: Marvel Infinity is loaded with missions that'll put your skills to the test. You can finish them, and you'll be rolling in Shield Credits in no time.

Marvel Infinity is loaded with missions that'll put your skills to the test. You can finish them, and you'll be rolling in Shield Credits in no time. By Leveling Up: As you progress through the game, you'll level up. And leveling up also means more shield credits. It's like the gift that keeps on giving.

As you progress through the game, you'll level up. And leveling up also means more shield credits. It's like the gift that keeps on giving. By Mastering Your Powers: Each character comes with its own set of powers. Take your time to understand and master them. Whether it's Black Panther's agility or Hulk's brute strength, knowing your powers is key to victory.

Each character comes with its own set of powers. Take your time to understand and master them. Whether it's Black Panther's agility or Hulk's brute strength, knowing your powers is key to victory. By Teaming Up: Don't always try to be a lone wolf. Teaming up with other players for battles can maximize your chances of victory. Teamwork makes the dream work, after all.

Don't always try to be a lone wolf. Teaming up with other players for battles can maximize your chances of victory. Teamwork makes the dream work, after all. By Exploring the Marvel Universe: Marvel Infinity is vast, and there's a whole universe to explore. So try not to stick to one area.

Marvel Infinity is vast, and there's a whole universe to explore. So try not to stick to one area. By Strategizing Your Purchases: Shield credits are precious, so spend them wisely. Choose characters that complement your play style and strategy. It's not just about the coolest character; it's about the one that suits you best.

And to utilize the full potential of any character, you must also have a basic understanding of the in-game controls. So here's a rundown:

WASD: Use these keys to move your character around in Marvel Infinity.

Use these keys to move your character around in Marvel Infinity. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use the abilities of your chosen character.

Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use the abilities of your chosen character. Space: Press the Space bar to jump.

Press the Space bar to jump. F: Use this key to interact with reward chests, NPCs, and other interactable items in the Marvel Infinity.

Use this key to interact with reward chests, NPCs, and other interactable items in the Marvel Infinity. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit the Marvel Infinity.

So there you have it folks, the complete guide to conquering Roblox Marvel Infinity. If you enjoyed reading this article, consider visiting the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub and bookmarking it. That way, you can receive regular updates regarding the latest news and events taking place in the Roblox Metaverse.