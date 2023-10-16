Roblox, the ever-expanding platform cherished by gamers and creators alike, offers a diverse array of games, from adventures and shooters, but it had been previously limited to PC, Mac, Xbox, iOS, and Android platforms.

Players who own a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5 have been requesting the devs on social media platforms like Reddit forums and various Discord servers to officially release the game on PS4 and PS5. After much anticipation, Roblox finally debuted on these platforms on October 11, 2023.

In this guide, we've covered everything that will get you up and running the game on your console.

Everything you need to know about Roblox on Playstation

Getting started

Follow these steps to begin your journey on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console, you can simply follow these steps:

Accessing the PlayStation Store (PSN Store): Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS4 or PS5 and search for Roblox.

Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS4 or PS5 and search for Roblox. Downloading the game: Once you've located the game, click on it to get redirected to its store page. From there, press the Download button. Ensure you have an active internet connection.

After the game has finished downloading, click Play Game to launch it. After you have done that, you will be taken to the main title screen.

Signing up or logging in

Once you have launched the game, follow these steps to sign up or log in:

Sign up or Log in: On the main screen, you'll have the option to either Sign up for a new account or Log in if you already have one. Choose the option that suits you.

On the main screen, you'll have the option to either Sign up for a new account or Log in if you already have one. Choose the option that suits you. Account configuration: If you're creating a new account or logging in, follow the prompts to set up your account. If you have an existing account, you can connect it to the console by scanning the on-screen QR code or entering a six-letter code via the Roblox app on your phone.

If you have an existing account, you can connect it to the console by scanning the on-screen QR code or entering a six-letter code via the Roblox app on your phone. Exploring the app: Once your account is set up, you'll be redirected to the home interface. Here, you can find your various games, much like the PC app. Pick an experience and dive right into the game on your PlayStation console.

VR and other possibilities

PlayStation fans who missed all of the platform's games and content are excited that it's now available on PlayStation. A lot of people are talking about how the platform on PS consoles could work differently and whether PlayStation's VR Headset could be used to play VR games.

