How to Train Your Dragon codes (October 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Oct 18, 2025 20:25 GMT
Get your in game rewards (Image via Roblox)
Get your in game rewards (Image via Roblox)

All the How to Train Your Dragon codes can now be redeemed for free items in-game. In this open-world action title, you can tame, breed, and train powerful dragons to become a legendary rider. You also get to triumph over various enemies and conquer islands.

Redeeming codes offers useful boosts that make your journey smoother as you explore, complete missions, and hunt for rare species.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in How to Train Your Dragon. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for How to Train Your Dragon are issued.

All How to Train Your Dragon codes (Active)

Grab in-game rewards (Image via Roblox)
Grab in-game rewards (Image via Roblox)

Check out the active codes for How to Train Your Dragon.

List of active How to Train Your Dragon codes
CodesRewards
EGGCELENTPeacock White Egg with 2x Luck
MORETRAITS3 Trait Rerolls
ITTAKESTWO3 Trait Rerolls
RISKYRFree items
PEACOCKEGGPeacock Egg
USEYURHEADFree items
DRAGONS4LTrait Rerolls
ABCDEFRare Egg with x4 luck
Inactive How to Train Your Dragon codes

None of the codes has expired or become inactive.

How to redeem How to Train Your Dragon codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Use the steps below to redeem codes and unlock in-game rewards:

  1. Sign in to your account as normal.
  2. Launch the game on Roblox and get to level 2.
  3. Press the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
  4. Click the Codes button from the menu.
  5. Enter a valid code into the pop-up text box.
  6. Press Enter to redeem and claim your rewards instantly.

A confirmation message will appear on-screen, verifying that your rewards have been successfully added to your account.

Why are codes important in How to Train Your Dragon?

Redeeming codes grants you exclusive eggs, trait rerolls, and luck multipliers vital for breeding and evolving dragons with rare traits and powerful stats. They’re key to strengthening your team and advancing in your quest to become a top dragon rider.

How to Train Your Dragon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If your How to Train Your Dragon code isn't working, ensure it is input exactly as given, without any extra spaces before or after. To avoid erroneous input, use the copy-and-paste method. A common issue is accidentally including a blank space, which can cause the code to be read as invalid.

Where to find the latest codes in How to Train Your Dragon

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To find the latest codes in How to Train Your Dragon, keep an eye on the game's homepage, where new codes are often posted in the description or update logs. For faster updates and exclusive code drops, join the game's official Discord server, where the developers frequently share limited-time codes and special event rewards.

FAQs on How to Train Your Dragon codes

What is the latest code in How to Train Your Dragon?

The latest active code is "EGGCELENT," which gives a Peacock White Egg with 2x Luck boost.

When do the codes expire in How to Train Your Dragon?

Currently, there's no official information about when the codes will expire.

When are the next How to Train Your Dragon codes coming?

New codes are usually released when the game gets more likes or attracts more player visits.

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

