The latest Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) update has introduced several new features along with a new trading system in Anime Last Stand. It's a great way of obtaining items that you don't already have. However, you must find and convince a player who has the item you need and is willing to trade. While you have plenty of time to find and consider a player, your primary focus should be unlocking the trade feature.

To help you with that, we have created this guide that explains how to unlock this feature and trade items in Anime Last Stand.

How to unlock trading in Anime Last Stand

Reach World 2 to unlock trade (Image via Roblox)

In this game, the trading system gets unlocked once you reach the World 2 map. To reach there, you must finish all the World 1 stories. Once done, head to the portal and start a trial round for World 2.

This challenging round features a Barebone challenge where you need to survive for 20 waves. Upon beating them, you will be teleported to World 2 and unlock the trading system.

How to trade in Anime Last Stand

Select any player to start trading with them (Image via Roblox)

To trade items, click the dedicated button on the left side of the screen. Next, select a player from the list you want to trade with. If the player accepts your offer, a new trading window will open. In that window, you can drag and drop items that you wish to trade and close the deal.

It should be noted that there are some trading restrictions in this game. For instance, you can only trade unobtainable units with other players. In case you don't know, unobtainable units are characters that you can't obtain from normal gameplay. This means units unlocked from summoning or other challenges can't be traded.

Besides this, trading in-game currencies like gems and cash is not an option either. However, it is possible to trade units that are obtained through special events or banners. Finding someone on your server who is willing to trade can be challenging, so it's recommended to join the official Discord server for this Roblox experience. There, you can find several players who can trade with you.

Other than this, you can also join Subreddits where players are actively involved in trading Roblox items. There's a great chance that you can find a like-minded player on such platforms.

FAQs

Is there a trading system in Anime Last Stand?

Yes, there is a trading system in this game and it's unlocked once you reach World 2.

Can you trade units in Anime Last Stand?

Yes, but you can only trade unobtainable units.

Is there a trading server in Anime Last Stand?

No, there's no dedicated server for trading in this game. You can start trading anywhere by clicking on the 'Trade' button.

