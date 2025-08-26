How to unlock all Baits and Rods in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits introduced the Fishing mechanic with the Lightning Update on August 23, 2025. The update brought Baits and Rods for players to acquire as a part of the Fishing progression system. Both item types can be purchased from Fisherman and Angler NPCs found across the three Seas of the experience. So, getting them is a matter of acquiring the right resources.

This guide will provide you with the unlock requirements for all Baits and Rods in Blox Fruits.

Getting all Bait types in Blox Fruits

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

To access Bait in the Fisherman or the Angler’s respective shops, you must first fulfill its unlock requirements. After that, you must bring them certain items and Cash to acquire 10 of the desired Bait.

All seven Bait types can only be found in the Angler’s shop, while only the Basic Bait is available in the Fisherman’s shop. So, to acquire the desired Bait, you should visit the Angler in the Sky Island (First Sea), Green Zone (Second Sea), and Hydra Town (Third Sea).

You’ll find the unlock requirements and the purchase price for all Bait types in the table below.

Bait Unlock requirement Purchase cost Basic Bait Available by default. 1,000 Cash Abyssal Bait Complete five quests for the Green Zone Angler (Second Sea). 1x Demonic Wisp 25,000 Cash Frozen Bait Complete 20 quests for the Green Zone Angler (Second Sea). 1x Yeti Fur 36,000 Cash Good Bait Complete 10 quests for the Sky Island Angler (First Sea). 8,000 Cash Kelp Bait Complete three quests for the Sky Island Angler (First Sea). 12,000 Cash Epic Bait Complete 10 quests for the Hydra Town Angler (Third Sea). 1x Terror eyes 50,000 Cash Carnivore Bait Complete 15 quests for the Hydra Town Angler (Third Sea). 1x Dragon Scale 60,000 Cash

Unlocking all Rods

Fishing is possible in any water body (Image via Roblox)

Like Bait, you can unlock Rods by completing quests for the Angler NPCs across the three Seas. After that, you must bring the required items to craft the Rod from the Angler or Fisherman NPCs. Currently, three Fishing Rods can be obtained, with new fishing implements likely to be added in future updates.

You can check the unlock and crafting requirements of the three Rods in the table below:

Fishing Rod Unlock requirement Crafting requirements Fishing Rod Unlocked by speaking to the Fisherman NPC. None. Gold Rod Complete 10 Sky Island Angler NPC quests (First Sea). 3x Scrap Metals 4x Wooden Planks 500,000 Cash Shark Rod Complete 15 Green Zone Angler NPC quests (Second Sea). 1x Meteorite 5x Vampire Fangs 7x Wooden Planks 1,000 Fragments

FAQs on Blox Fruits

How do I unlock Kelp Bait?

Kelp Bait can be unlocked by completing three quests for the Sky Island Angler in the First Sea.

What materials do I need to craft the Gold Rod?

You need three Scrap Metals, four Wooden Planks, and 500,000 Cash to craft the Gold Rod.

Where is the Angler NPC located?

The Angler NPC can be found in Sky Island (First Sea), Green Zone (Second Sea), and Hydra Town (Third Sea).

