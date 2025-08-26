How to unlock all Baits and Rods in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits introduced the Fishing mechanic with the Lightning Update on August 23, 2025. The update brought Baits and Rods for players to acquire as a part of the Fishing progression system. Both item types can be purchased from Fisherman and Angler NPCs found across the three Seas of the experience. So, getting them is a matter of acquiring the right resources.
This guide will provide you with the unlock requirements for all Baits and Rods in Blox Fruits.
Getting all Bait types in Blox Fruits
To access Bait in the Fisherman or the Angler’s respective shops, you must first fulfill its unlock requirements. After that, you must bring them certain items and Cash to acquire 10 of the desired Bait.
All seven Bait types can only be found in the Angler’s shop, while only the Basic Bait is available in the Fisherman’s shop. So, to acquire the desired Bait, you should visit the Angler in the Sky Island (First Sea), Green Zone (Second Sea), and Hydra Town (Third Sea).
You’ll find the unlock requirements and the purchase price for all Bait types in the table below.
Bait
Unlock requirement
Purchase cost
Basic Bait
Available by default.
1,000 Cash
Abyssal Bait
Complete five quests for the Green Zone Angler (Second Sea).
1x Demonic Wisp
25,000 Cash
Frozen Bait
Complete 20 quests for the Green Zone Angler (Second Sea).
1x Yeti Fur
36,000 Cash
Good Bait
Complete 10 quests for the Sky Island Angler (First Sea).
8,000 Cash
Kelp Bait
Complete three quests for the Sky Island Angler (First Sea).
12,000 Cash
Epic Bait
Complete 10 quests for the Hydra Town Angler (Third Sea).
1x Terror eyes
50,000 Cash
Carnivore Bait
Complete 15 quests for the Hydra Town Angler (Third Sea).
1x Dragon Scale
60,000 Cash
Unlocking all Rods
Like Bait, you can unlock Rods by completing quests for the Angler NPCs across the three Seas. After that, you must bring the required items to craft the Rod from the Angler or Fisherman NPCs. Currently, three Fishing Rods can be obtained, with new fishing implements likely to be added in future updates.
You can check the unlock and crafting requirements of the three Rods in the table below:
Fishing Rod
Unlock requirement
Crafting requirements
Fishing Rod
Unlocked by speaking to the Fisherman NPC.
None.
Gold Rod
Complete 10 Sky Island Angler NPC quests (First Sea).
3x Scrap Metals
4x Wooden Planks
500,000 Cash
Shark Rod
Complete 15 Green Zone Angler NPC quests (Second Sea).
Kelp Bait can be unlocked by completing three quests for the Sky Island Angler in the First Sea.
What materials do I need to craft the Gold Rod?
You need three Scrap Metals, four Wooden Planks, and 500,000 Cash to craft the Gold Rod.
Where is the Angler NPC located?
The Angler NPC can be found in Sky Island (First Sea), Green Zone (Second Sea), and Hydra Town (Third Sea).
