How to unlock the Biker Shadow and Motorcycle Mount in Sonic Speed Simulator 

The Sonic the Hedgehog-themed adventure title, Sonic Speed Simulator, gives you access to various skins and mounts, such as Biker Shadow and Fearless Rider Motorbike, from events. Both of these can be unlocked through the Biker Shadow event, a limited-time celebration that started on January 25, 2025. Complete the associated missions that involve Ring collection, Chaos Orb collection, Race completion, and more to obtain both of these event-exclusive freebies.

Here’s a detailed guide on unlocking the Biker Shadow skin and Fearless Rider Motorbike in Sonic Speed Simulator.

Unlocking Biker Shadow and Fearless Rider Motorbike Mount in Sonic Speed Simulator

The Biker Shadow Event (Image via Roblox)

Biker Shadow is a biker-themed skin for Shadow the Hedgehog and the grand prize for completing the Biker Shadow event. The skin grants you the ability to perform double jumps on bike mounts, a unique skill that can be helpful while exploring the open world. You can unlock the skin by completing every event mission featured in the Biker Shadow event.

The event also lets you obtain the Fearless Rider Motorbike Mount by completing the third mission: Collect 4,000 Individual Rings. This mission can be completed while pursuing the Biker Shadow skin, so you don’t have to go out of your way to finish it.

Here are the Biker Shadow event missions to unlock both of these novel freebies:

Complete 10 Motorcycle Races: 2x Dark Chao

2x Dark Chao Collect 4,000 Chaos Orbs: 2x Dark Star Trail

2x Dark Star Trail Collect 4,000 Individual Rings: Fearless Rider Motorbike

Fearless Rider Motorbike Boost on a Motorcycle 400 times: 3x Dark Chao

3x Dark Chao Beat Shadow in a Motorcycle Race 20 times: 3x Dark Star Trail

With all five missions completed, you can claim the Biker Shadow skin from the event screen, along with 2,000 Red Star Rings.

About the Biker Shadow event

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Biker Shadow event started on January 25, 2025, and included a set of five missions for players to unlock the aforementioned skin and mount. This event requires access to the Radical Highway Drag Race, where you must defeat Shadow the Hedgehog in a race. The idea is to prove that you are a capable rider to the Hedgehog to receive his iconic motorcycle.

Missions included in the event must be completed in sequential order, as the game only provides access to one mission at a time. This means that you won't be able to make progress with one of the later missions, should you attempt to do so prematurely. So, we recommend pursuing the event missions systematically to keep the completion process simple and quick.

Biker Shadow is a limited-time event in a similar vein to its predecessor, Battle of the Bands Encore. Players have about two weeks to complete the associated missions and collect all the freebies along the way. Once the event ends on February 8, 2025, the missions and their associated rewards will no longer be accessible.

Skin and Mount aside, the prizes for mission completion include Dark Star Trails, Dark Chaos, and Red Star Rings.

FAQs

How to unlock Biker Shadow in Sonic Speed Simulator

Biker Shadow can be collected by completing all five missions of the Biker Shadow event.

How to unlock the Fearless Rider Motorbike Mount in Sonic Speed Simulator

The Fearless Rider Motorbike Mount is unlocked by collecting 4,000 Individual Rings for the Biker Shadow event.

When will the Biker Shadow event end in Sonic Speed Simulator?

The Biker Shadow event is expected to end on February 8, 2025.

