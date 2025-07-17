How to unlock C4 in War Tycoon

War Tycoon introduced new weaponry, including C4, with the latest update. Based on the plastic explosive of the same name, C4 is an unlockable item that can be acquired for free. Unlocking it requires you to complete the Operation Explosive Force mission, which entails killing a certain number of enemy players.

Here’s how to get C4 in War Tycoon, along with an overview of its effectiveness in combat.

Getting C4 in War Tycoon

The in-game update log (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, C4 is available as an unlockable item from the Operation Explosive Force mission. To access this mission, you must be at Rebirth level 4 or higher, which makes it available to mid-game and late-game players. Once you reach the fourth Rebirth level, you must kill 25 opponents to unlock the explosive.

However, defeating 25 players is no easy task, especially if their defenses are well-prepared. It will take a while to complete, and it will be rather challenging to do so on your own. However, you can make the mission completion process much easier by playing with a friend.

All you have to do is defeat your friend in-game 25 times to finish the quest. Since the mission does not require you to down 25 unique players, this is the easiest way of doing it. Once you’ve unlocked C4, you can return your friend’s courtesy by allowing them to unlock the item as well.

How effective is C4?

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

C4 is a plastic explosive that works via remote detonation, separating it from standard explosives like grenades. It can be placed on a horizontal or vertical surface and triggered safely from a distance, making it good for ambushes and heists. You can stick it to vehicles as well, making it a nasty explosive surprise for the target.

You can use up to two C4 charges; once both have been detonated, they will enter a 60-second cooldown. The item only counts as being used after it has been detonated, i.e., you can pick it back up after placing it before detonation.

C4 is a powerful explosive that requires some strategy on your part. In a skirmish, it may not be so useful since it is not as quick and easy to use as a simple grenade. That said, you can come up with creative solutions to this problem by pre-emptively placing C4 around the combat area.

It is a versatile tool that only becomes more effective when used in strategic encounters.

FAQs

How to get C4 in War Tycoon

C4 can be unlocked by completing the Operation Explosive Forces mission, after which it will be found in the Hovercraft Docks.

How to use C4 in War Tycoon

C4 can be placed on a horizontal or vertical surface, and after moving away, you must use the detonator to trigger the explosion.

Is C4 available for free in War Tycoon?

Yes, C4 can be acquired for free by completing the Operation Explosive Forces mission.

