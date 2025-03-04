How to unlock Chopper in Dudes Battlegrounds

In Dudes Battlegrounds, Chopper is one of the unlockable fighters that can be accessed for free. You can get him by completing a quest given by an NPC marked with the same name in the lobby. This quest has multiple paths that you can choose based on how you prefer to play the game. No matter the chosen path, completing it will give you access to the character.

Here’s all you need to know about the acquisition process for Chopper in Dudes Battlegrounds.

Unlocking Chopper in Dudes Battlegrounds

Missions to unlock Chopper (Image via Roblox)

Chopper can be unlocked by completing the associated quest given by an NPC with massive orange text displaying the fighter’s name. Interacting with this NPC gives you one of three options, each of which grants Cookies upon completion. Your end goal is to collect 100 Cookies. The means by which you acquire them don’t particularly matter.

The quest options include the following objectives:

Play for four minutes

Betray (Kill) one Military Man

Hit five players with a trash bin.

These tasks can be repeated until you acquire 100 Cookies in total, after which the fighter will be available for you to use in battle. Note that if you wish to skip the grind, you may do so by unlocking the character instantly for 999 Robux. This will give you access to the character and all of his abilities from the get-go without having to unlock them one by one.

About Dudes Battlegrounds

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox experience, players, who can use different fighters, duke it out in a massive arena. This title is solely focused on combat mechanics, where brawlers can combine normal attacks and special moves to create intricate combos.

The game features multiple maps, quests, unlockables, and more, giving players both PvE and PvP elements to play around with. Players can get a feel for the title's combat before approaching its free-for-all mode, where defeat only causes the defeated to respawn immediately afterward.

Explore the different fighters that are a part of this experience and get into the competitive spirit of the title. Master its fighting mechanics and aim to be the strongest under the heavens in this Roblox experience.

FAQs

How to unlock Chopper in Dudes Battlegrounds

Chopper can be unlocked by collecting 100 Cookies by continuously finishing any of his three objectives.

Can Chopper be unlocked instantly in Dudes Battlegrounds?

Yes, you can instantly unlock Chopper by purchasing the Instant Access option for 999 Robux.

Is Dudes Battlegrounds free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without having to spend any Robux.

