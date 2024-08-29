How to unlock the Crab Boss in The Strongest Battlegrounds

The Strongest Battlegrounds is an arena fighter experience primarily focused on PvP battles in a massive arena. Due to its competitive player-versus-player action, the game does not have many CPU-controlled enemies to fight against. One of the few bosses in this experience is the Crab Boss, a unique raid boss-style enemy that spawns on the beach side of the arena.

In this guide, we explain how to get the Crab Boss to spawn and use its moveset to battle other players.

Getting the Crab Boss in The Strongest Battlegrounds

The Beach area of the arena (Image via Roblox)

The Crab Boss is a boss enemy with high damage and extremely high HP. It spawns on the beach every few minutes and players on the server must work together to bring it down. You can obtain its moveset after defeating it and being one of three players to deal the highest damage to it.

Trending

While its stats are incredibly high, its speed is remarkably slow, which allows players to take potshots at it from afar. Use ranged abilities like the Deadly Ninja’s Explosive Shuriken to whittle the Crab Boss’ HP down while staying away from its AoE attacks. If you have the Ultimate mode ready, consider using it to maximize your damage and rack up tons of damage.

Once defeated, you will receive the moveset upon fulfilling the aforementioned damage condition. The moveset is single-use only. Thus, will need to obtain it again using the same method from scratch.

You can spawn the Crab Boss at will using a 299 Robux or a Private Server. Private Servers are free to create, but features like boss spawner are locked behind the Private Server+ Gamepass, which costs 499 Robux. It offers a wide array of features like Gears and moveset modifiers.

Also read: How to use Gears in The Strongest Battlegrounds

The Crab Boss moveset in The Strongest Battlegrounds

Spawn the Crab Boss on a private server (Image via Roblox)

The Crab Boss has a standard four-skill moveset with no ultimate mode, but its stats are high enough to circumvent the need for one. Its HP pool as a player-controlled character is roughly five times that of a regular one, making it similar to a raid boss.

The boss is a Mighty Glacier character archetype, boasting high attack and HP but low speed. Since some of its moves are unblockable, seize the right moment to attack it and ravage its HP.

For normals, the Crab Boss has access to a Slam, a Sweep, and a Double Slam. Use your pincers to deal devastating damage and ragdoll your opponent.

While controlling the Crab Boss, you have access to the following skills:

Pincer Barrage: Unblockable AoE move that strikes five times and sends the opponent into a ragdoll state.

Unblockable AoE move that strikes five times and sends the opponent into a ragdoll state. Giant Leap: Slow but powerful AoE jumping slam that can’t be blocked and causes the opponent to ragdoll.

Slow but powerful AoE jumping slam that can’t be blocked and causes the opponent to ragdoll. Acid Spit: Spits out acid to create a toxic explosion. Also, an unblockable AoE move that ragdolls the opponent.

Spits out acid to create a toxic explosion. Also, an unblockable AoE move that ragdolls the opponent. Laser Claws: Fires lasers in all directions, creating micro-explosions that can’t be blocked and have a massive AoE.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I unlock the Crab Boss moveset in The Strongest Battlegrounds?

The Crab Boss moveset can be unlocked by being among the top 3 damage dealers while fighting the CPU-controlled Crab Boss.

How much HP does the Crab Boss moveset have in The Strongest Battlegrounds?

The Crab Boss moveset has five times the HP of a regular player, making it incredibly tanky and difficult to tackle solo.

How do I spawn the Crab Boss in The Strongest Battlegrounds?

Crab Boss can be spawned using 299 Robux or you can find it on the beach side of the arena every few minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024