In War Tycoon, you must build a military base to earn funds and reinvest them to expand it. The game involves scouring a massive map as well, which demands the inclusion of vehicles. One of the best vehicles to use is the Osprey, a high-speed aircraft that comes outfitted with multiple weapon types. It can carry up to six people, making it quite useful when playing with friends.

Here’s how to unlock Osprey in War Tycoon.

Unlocking Osprey in War Tycoon

Official cover art for the game depicting the Osprey (Image via Roblox)

Osprey is a mid-game aircraft that boasts high speed, firepower, and HP, making it suited for any player tackling advanced gameplay situations. Unlocking it requires you to be level 35 or higher. Additionally, the ability to pilot aircraft requires you to be at the 7th Rebirth cycle or higher.

Rebirths can be performed upon fully upgrading your base. With each Rebirth, your base will be reset completely, upgrading your Rank and allowing you to rebuild it with new options unlocked. Rebirth 7 is the Fighter Pilot Rank, which unlocks the ability to pilot various aircraft.

Leveling up requires you to gather XP by completing three daily tasks. These tasks are listed in the Daily Challenges tab, allowing you to gather a limited amount of XP each day. Here are the different types of missions you can complete as a part of Daily Challenges:

Kill players with the specified vehicle

Kill players with the specified weapon

Perform revives

Drive a certain distance

Drive for a certain duration

Use your vehicle to run over objects

Use your vehicle to run over players

Hold the capture point

Also read: War Tycoon: Rebirth guide

An overview of Osprey

War Tycoon gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Osprey, labeled in the game as V-22 Osprey, is a military aircraft that is best suited for carrying multiple players onto the battlefield. With a top speed of 270 MPH and 1,500 HP, this aircraft can effectively take hits while moving in and out of combat zones. It can also carry up to four oil barrels or vehicle part crates, effectively functioning as a flying carrier.

It comes outfitted with a player-controlled High Explosive M2 Browning Machine Gun, which functions as its primary weapon. This weapon gives it the ability to deal with heavily armored vehicles like tanks, APCs, and planes. Moreover, the Osprey features flares as its primary defensive mechanism, which can draw automated missiles away from the aircraft.

These features make it a well-rounded plane that can serve you well in any situation.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I unlock the Osprey in War Tycoon?

The Osprey can be unlocked after undergoing seven Rebirths and reaching level 35 or above.

How many players can the Osprey carry?

The Osprey can carry up to six players at once.

Which gun does the Osprey use in War Tycoon?

The Osprey uses the High Explosive M2 Browning Machine Gun as the primary weapon.

