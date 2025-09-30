How to unlock Underground Music Venue in Fisch

In Fisch, the Underground Music Venue is a unique area of Crystal Cove, where you can find new NPCs, fishing rods, and more. You must have access to both The Depths and Crystal Cove to be able to access the puzzle that unlocks the Underground Music Venue. After you get to the puzzle, all you need to do is place a Chaotic Enchant Relic on the pedestal to open the path to the Venue.

Read on to learn more about the Underground Music Venue and how to reach it in Fisch.

Unlocking the Underground Music Venue in Fisch

Merlin the Magist can be a good source of the Chaotic Enchant Relic (Image via Roblox)

The Underground Music Venue is a secret location found in Crystal Cove, which is located in The Depths. Go to The Depths at the coordinates (1302, -701, 1604) to find the entrance to Crystal Cove. While in the Cove, look for an interactive pedestal, upon which you must place a Chaotic Enchant Relic.

There are a few ways of getting the Chaotic Enchant Relic, which are listed below:

The Daily Shop near Moosewood has a chance of including random Enchant Relics in its stock. This can potentially grant you a Chaotic Enchant Relic.

near Moosewood has a chance of including random Enchant Relics in its stock. This can potentially grant you a Chaotic Enchant Relic. Chaotic Enchant Relic can also be obtained as a random reward from the Personal Aquarium mechanic.

mechanic. Get the Magnet Rod from Terrapin Island for 15,000C$, and apply the Chaotic Enchantment to it. Then, head over to The Depths and start fishing. There is a small chance of this yielding a Chaotic Enchant Relic.

from Terrapin Island for 15,000C$, and apply the to it. Then, head over to The Depths and start fishing. There is a small chance of this yielding a Chaotic Enchant Relic. Merlin The Magist sells random Enchant Relics for 11,000C$ apiece.

Considering the RNG-reliant process, it can take a while before the Chaotic Enchant Relic is in your possession. Once you obtain it, return to the pedestal and interact with it to unlock passage to the Underground Music Venue.

Feel free to check out this guide to learn how to reach The Depths in Fisch.

What you can find in Underground Music Venue

The Underground Music Venue (Image via Roblox)

Underground Music Venue is a unique place in the Crystal Cove where NPCs offered quests that rewarded you with fishing rods. This is a late-game location, made evident as it is found in The Depths. The aforementioned rods were some of the best in the game, but they were only available for a limited time.

Currently, you can get the Duskwire Rod by completing Hollow’s quest, which involves fetching a Catfish and 7.5 million C$. For a late-game player, the quest is straightforward and will take no time at all. Catfish are usually found in Mushgrove Swamp and prefer Foggy conditions during nighttime. Consider using Worm as your bait for this species.

The following rods are no longer obtainable:

Axe of Rhoads: Fayelie’s Quest reward.

Fayelie’s Quest reward. Chrysalis Rod: Hex’s Quest reward.

Hex’s Quest reward. Cinderstring Rod: Rick’s Quest reward.

Rick’s Quest reward. Eardrum Rod: Holladay’s Quest reward.

Holladay’s Quest reward. Polaris Serenade: Nick’s Quest reward.

Nick’s Quest reward. Test Rod: Buildaroo’s Quest reward.

Buildaroo’s Quest reward. Wingripper Rod: Goth’s Quest reward.

FAQs on Fisch

How do I access the Underground Music Venue in Fisch?

The Underground Music Venue can be accessed by placing the Chaotic Enchant Relic on the pedestal in Crystal Cove.

Where is Hollow located in Fisch?

You can find Hollow in the Underground Music Venue.

Can the Eardrum Rod still be obtained?

No, the Eardrum Rod was a reward for Holladay’s Quest, which was a limited-time mission that has since expired.

