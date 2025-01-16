How to use Black Flash Tokens in Jujutsu Infinite

Jujutsu Infinite brings many iconic techniques from the source material, Jujutsu Kaisen, into its open-world RPG experience. Among its selection of powerful abilities is Black Flash, a function in the game that amplifies the damage you deal with certain skills. Successful execution of this technique grants you access to a special type of token known as Black Flash Tokens, indicated by red bars above the health meter.

Here’s what you need to know about Black Flash Tokens and how to use them in battle.

Using Black Flash Tokens in Jujutsu Infinite

Executing a Maximum Technique (Image via Roblox)

Black Flash Tokens exist as a reward for executing Black Flash, appearing above your HP gauge whenever you execute the technique. These Tokens are not meant to use Black Flash; instead, they amplify certain Innate Techniques and hypercharge them into Maximum Techniques.

To get Black Flash Tokens, you must first build up your Focus meter and then use Black Flash on an enemy. Landing Black Flash causes the Focus gauge to deplete, granting you one Black Flash Token in return.

Only certain Innate Techniques are eligible to be amplified into Maximum Techniques. Upon activation, these hypercharged techniques can be the deciding factor in a fight, dealing massive amounts of damage or applying passive effects.

About Black Flash

Landing a Black Flash (Image via Roblox)

Black Flash is a special ability that primarily serves as a damage boost for your offensive skills. This ability can be accessed after unlocking the Focus Awaken node in the Focus skill tree. To activate it, fill up your Focus meter by landing attacks and use the Right Mouse Button to initiate a Black Flash.

Upon pressing the Right Mouse Button, you must press R the instant you see the diamond on the screen. Alternatively, press a skill button instead of R to amplify the specific skill and trigger a Black Flash. The moves compatible with Black Flash are indicated in red font.

The effectiveness of Black Flash depends on the skills you have unlocked in the Focus skill tree. Allotting enough skill points into this upgrade path greatly expands what you can do with this mechanic, ranging from additional buffs to Maximum Techniques.

FAQs

How to get Black Flash Tokens in Jujutsu Infinite?

Black Flash Tokens can be obtained by landing Black Flashes on enemies by consuming the Focus meter.

What are Black Flash Tokens used for in Jujutsu Infinite?

Black Flash Tokens are used to execute Maximum Techniques, the ultimate moves of certain Innate abilities.

What is Black Flash in Jujutsu Infinite?

Black Flash is a technique that amplifies your attack power on specific moves by consuming the Focus meter.

