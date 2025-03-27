Inspired by Dead Rails, Dead Ocean is a Roblox title where you travel thousands of meters until you find an escape. For someone who is playing this experience for the first time, it becomes overwhelming to figure out how to secure a victory. This is mainly because of the hopelessly long distance you have to travel in the ocean.

Since the ship that can carry you to the end requires fuel to keep going, it's important for you to know how to escape this prison-like ocean. This guide explains how to win in Dead Ocean by reaching its end.

How to win in Roblox Dead Ocean

In this Roblox title, the only way to win a game is by defeating the Kraken. Consider it the final boss who's haunting the ocean and everyone around. Once you take it down, the victory is yours to claim. Note that a Kraken spawns after you reach the 100,000-meter mark while traveling through the ship.

Beat the Kraken to win the game (Image via Roblox || YouTube@Iho)

After you leave the last safe bay, this sea giant will ambush you and start causing immense damage to your ship and all the travelers. Beating the Kraken is going to be very tough because you can't even stay in the water for long. For as long as you are in the water, it will corrode you, dealing some damage. On the other hand, if you stay on the ship, you will take damage from it too. This is due to the Kraken pulling your ship using its giant tentacles.

You can beat the Kraken in this game after you have damaged all eight of its tentacles. Just keep attacking them until the Kraken pulls them back into the water. Damaging each tentacle will cost you a lot of bullets so make sure you are carrying enough of it. Also, keep enough stock of Epinephrine as the water will damage you. Your best bet is to keep hopping on the surface of the water and shooting the tentacles.

Damage each leg of the Kraken to beat it (Image via Roblox || YouTube@Iho)

Play with a squad to take this beast down. This will make the task a lot easier for you to accomplish. Once you have beaten the Kraken, a small window will pop up on the screen. You can check out the rewards you have earned for winning this round on that window.

Also check: Dead Ocean codes

FAQs

When does the Roblox Dead Ocean end?

The game ends when you beat the Kraken boss that spawns on the 1,00,000-meter mark.

How do I beat the Kraken in Dead Ocean?

You can beat the Kraken by hurting all of its tentacles that are coming out of the sea.

How do I survive in the water during the Kraken boss fight in Dead Ocean?

You can survive in water by constantly hopping on the surface of the sea.

