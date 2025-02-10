How to do World Cutting Slash in Jujutsu Infinite

Jujutsu Infinite features numerous iconic techniques inspired by the animanga series, Jujutsu Kaisen, including Sukuna’s World Cutting Slash. World Cutting Slash is an incredibly powerful move that can be used to finish off opponents in an instant. Because of its usefulness, it is fittingly difficult to execute. This skill is a part of the Demon Vessel Innate Technique in the Roblox experience, which can be performed by chanting Dismantle and Cleave.

Read through this guide to learn how you can perform the World Cutting Slash in Jujutsu Infinite.

Performing World Cutting Slash in Jujutsu Infinite

Demon Vessel skills (Image via Roblox)

World Cutting Slash requires you to obtain the Demon Vessel Innate Technique, along with the Chanting skill from the Technique skill tree. Demon Vessel is a Special Grade Innate that only has a 0.25% chance to drop through Spins, making it among the rarest Techniques.

Trending

With Demon Vessel acquired, you must activate Heian Awakening, Demon Vessel’s Maximum Technique, which requires three Black Flash Tokens. You must also equip Dismantle and Cleave into two of your skill slots, as both must be Chanted in order to activate the World Cutting Slash.

You can Chant Dismantle and Cleave by pressing the Right Mouse Button and the key corresponding to one of the two aforementioned skills. Chain both of these moves in quick succession and the World Cutting Slash will activate, sending a front-facing cleave that does AoE bleed damage.

Also read: Jujutsu Infinite Demon Vessel guide: How to get, use, and more

About Demon Vessel

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Demon Vessel is a Special Grade Innate Technique that takes cues from Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen. This ability set primarily scales with Technique. The higher your Technique stat, the more effective it becomes. Its specialty is the ability to strike opponents through guard and deal plenty of damage in the process.

The Innate Technique also inflicts AoE damage with many of its skills, some of which can be enhanced through Chants. The skills Dismantle, Cleave, and Flame Arrow can all be used in tandem with its Domain Expansion, enhancing the damage dealt.

Demon Vessel also has access to Heian Awakening, a Maximum Technique that boosts Focus gain and reduces skill cooldown by a noticeable degree. While Awakened, Demon Vessel applies bleed damage with its normal attacks and modifies the aforementioned skills.

Demon Vessel’s properties make it among the most powerful in the game, thanks to its high damage and guard-piercing abilities.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to perform World Cutting Slash in Jujutsu Infinite?

World Cutting Slash can be performed in Heian Awakening Mode after Chanting Dismantle and Cleave skills.

What are the chances of getting Demon Vessel through Spins in Jujutsu Infinite?

The odds of receiving Demon Vessel through Spins are 0.25%.

How many Black Flash Tokens does the Heian Awakening mode require for Demon Vessel in Jujutsu Infinite?

You need access to three Black Flash Tokens to access the Heian Awakening mode with Demon Vessel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024