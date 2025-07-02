In Hugging The Trolling Tower, players try to climb up a tower full of traps and reach the top without falling. What sets this tower-climbing Roblox title apart is the hug mechanic that lets players to carry and throw others. The objective game is to reach the top of the tower by evading traps and players who may try to throw you to the bottom floor.

Ad

Here's a beginner's guide for playing the Roblox Hugging The Trolling Tower.

A beginner's guide to Hugging The Trolling Tower

Hugging a player in Hugging a Trolling Tower (Image via Roblox)

Controls

Ad

Trending

Here are the controls of Hugging The Trolling Tower in Roblox:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Equip tool: Number keys (1-0)

Number keys (1-0) Use tool: Left Mouse Button

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Gamelplay mechanics

Rainbow carpet in Hugging a Trolling Tower (Image via Roblox)

Although the gameplay seems straightforward, there are some mechanics to be wary of:

Ad

Hugging: To hug a player, select your hold by pressing 1, 2, or 3. Then, approach the target and press the left mouse button near them. You can throw the person you've held by clicking on the throw button on the screen.

To hug a player, select your hold by pressing 1, 2, or 3. Then, approach the target and press the left mouse button near them. You can throw the person you've held by clicking on the throw button on the screen. Escaping: Once hugged by the person, you can free yourself from their grip by clicking on the Escape button. However, doing so costs 39 Robux.

Once hugged by the person, you can free yourself from their grip by clicking on the Escape button. However, doing so costs 39 Robux. Buttons: There are various buttons across the map, and they perform different tasks. For instance, there is a button on the ground floor that teleports you upward in the tower.

There are various buttons across the map, and they perform different tasks. For instance, there is a button on the ground floor that teleports you upward in the tower. Coins: Coins are spread across the tower, and you can purchase them to purchase in-game items like snacks and hug variations.

Ad

The game also allows players to use free tools that are locked behind a timer and can be unlocked by playing the game for a few minutes:

Red Spring: Helps the player run faster.

Helps the player run faster. Blue Spring: Increases the player's jump height.

Increases the player's jump height. Cloud : Equip the cloud and press the left mouse button to ride it. Players can use the cloud to float around the tower. If you have the cloud and somebody throws you from a ledge, you can equip it mid-air to start flying.

: Equip the cloud and press the left mouse button to ride it. Players can use the cloud to float around the tower. If you have the cloud and somebody throws you from a ledge, you can equip it mid-air to start flying. Rainbow Carpet: The Rainbow carpet works like the cloud, but it is faster. This tool can also be equipped mid-air.

Ad

The tools are available at the bottom level of the tower. To get them, walk closer to their models.

FAQs on Hugging The Trolling Tower

What is at the top of Hugging The Trolling Tower?

There is a Trophy and a button at the top of the tower. Pressing the button sends you to one of the bottom floors.

How can I unlock the Rainbow carpet in Hugging The Trolling Tower?

Ad

The Rainbow carpet can be unlocked by playing the game for a few minutes.

Is Hugging The Trolling Tower free to play?

Yes, the game is free to play, with some in-game transactions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024