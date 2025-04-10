Hunters Singularity Dungeon guide (Quest)

In Hunters, you can accept Quests from the beacon of the same name in the hub world. The Singularity Dungeon Quest is one of them. It requires you to defeat golems that have appeared in the Dungeon. To complete this task, you must play the Regular variant of the Singularity Dungeon and defeat Monolith, the final boss.
This guide explains how to complete the Singularity Dungeon Quest in Hunters.
Completing the Singularity Dungeon Quest in Hunters
Accepting the Quest
Accepting the Quest is straightforward: walk into the area marked with Quests in a purple typeface. Interact with the NPC within the beacon to receive information about the task. After they have spoken, you will be prompted with "Not Interested" and "I understand" dialog options.
Use the "I understand" option to accept the task. Upon doing so, you will receive three objectives that can be viewed at the top left. They are:
- Roll three times.
- Complete the Singularity Dungeon on Regular.
- Reach level 5.
Rolling three times is simple enough: hit the Roll button thrice or use the Auto Roll feature to perform three rolls. Additionally, defeating enemies grants you XP, so even if you start the Dungeon at level 1, you will get to level 5 very quickly, completing the mission.
This will mark the two tasks as finished, leaving the other Dungeon to be completed.
Completing the Dungeon
Completing the Singularity Dungeon is the lengthiest objective of the three, but it is not difficult. For one, you respawn immediately after death. Also, every weapon type is effective in this level.
Start the Dungeon by clicking the Play button on the HUD, use the Create Party option, and select Singularity. Don’t worry about the difficulty setting, as it is set to Regular by default. Once you are on the Start screen, you may either wait for a few minutes for other Robloxians to join in or begin playing right away. Up to four players can join you in this cooperative venture.
Even if you’re starting at level 1, you can clear the first few waves with ease. The first wave only includes melee-focused foot soldiers, who go down rather easily to all types of attacks.
From the second wave onward, you may have to keep an eye on wizards who cast spells from a short distance. Close the gap by using your dash button and swinging at the opponent at once. Alternatively, use a Staff to disintegrate the foes from afar.
The types of enemies don’t change until the final boss – only their numbers increase per wave. Use skills acquired from your Rolls to make short work of these foes and proceed to face Monolith, the final boss.
You needn’t worry about losing progress upon death in this level. You can continue to dish out damage to the boss until it falls, completing the Dungeon and marking the Quest as finished. As a reward, you will receive Crafting Materials and XP upon Quest completion.
FAQs
How many waves does Singularity Dungeon feature in Hunters?
The Singularity Dungeon features 10 waves in total.
Who is the final boss of the Singularity Dungeon in Hunters?
The final boss of the Singularity Dungeon in Hunters is Monolith, a giant animated behemoth with weighty attacks that deal a lot of damage.
What is the recommended level for Singularity Dungeon in Hunters?
The recommended level for Singularity Dungeon at Regular difficulty is 1 or higher.
