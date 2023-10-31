Hydra Island quests in Roblox Blox Fruits

Ahoy, fellow pirates of the Roblox Seas! If you plan to set sail for the Hydra Island in the world of Blox Fruits, you're in for an adventure like no other. This island is teeming with quests, bountiful rewards, and formidable foes.

If you wish to secure the sweet loot that this island beholds, you might need help dealing with the mobs and bosses here.

That is exactly why we're here to provide you with the required information on the quests you must complete on Hydra Island in Roblox Blox Fruits.

All you need to know about the quests on Hydra Island in Roblox Blox Fruits

Quests: Level requirements, objectives, and rewards

These quests aren't for the faint-hearted Robloxians, but the rewards make the risk worth it. If you've got the levels and the grit, prove your mettle in the arena!

Here is a list of all the quests on Hydra Island, which consists of minimum level requirements, the main objective, and the loot that you can secure upon beating these mobs in a standoff duel:

1) Dragon Crew Warrior

The required level to fight this mob is 1575.

Your main objective will be to defeat 8 Dragon Crew Warriors. If you're feeling elemental, their elemental counterparts are available when you advance to level 1631.

After you've successfully defeated the Dragon Crew Warriors, you can get 13,000 Money and a whopping 58,000,000 Exp for your efforts.

2) Dragon Crew Archer

The level required to fight this mob is 1600.

Your main objective will be to take down 8 Dragon Crew Archers. However, their elemental versions show up once you get to level 1658.

After you've successfully defeated the Dragon Crew Archers, you can get 15,000 Money and a staggering 60,500,000 Exp.

3) Female Islander

The required level to fight this mob is 1625.

Your main objective will be to defeat 8 fierce Female Islanders. Their elemental counterparts appear when you reach level 1683.

After you've successfully defeated the Female Islanders, you will get 13,000 Money and a massive 62,500,000 Exp.

4) Giant Islander

The minimum level required to fight this mob is 1650.

Your main objective will be to face off against 8 towering Giant Islanders.

After you've successfully defeated the Giant Islanders, you can get 15,000 Money and a jaw-dropping 64,500,000 Exp.

5) Island Empress

The required level to fight this mob is 1675.

Your main objective will be to defeat the formidable Island Empress.

If you emerge victorious, you'll pocket 30,000 Money and a staggering 70,000,000 Exp for your efforts.

Special quest: Training dummy showdown

There's a special quest waiting for those who seek a different kind of challenge - Training Dummy. The Training Dummy battle might not be that challenging, but it'll surely put your skills to the test. So don't hold back anything against this dummy!

Your main objective will be to defeat the Training Dummy.

After you've successfully defeated the Training Dummy, you'll gain 22,000 Money, 200 Fragments, and an impressive 40,000,000 Exp.

Now, as you set sail for Hydra Island, keep in mind that leveling up is the key to taking on these quests. So, train hard, hone your abilities, and gather your crew for an adventure.

Now, as you set sail for Hydra Island, keep in mind that leveling up is the key to taking on these quests. So, train hard, hone your abilities, and gather your crew for an adventure.