Hypershot Capture the Flag guide

Hypershot is a fast-paced first-person shooter featuring multiple game modes like Capture the Flag, Team Deathmatch, and more. The matchmaking system in this game is random, meaning you cannot choose specific modes. Once you queue up, the game will assign you a mode at random. So when you get Capture the Flag, it can be a little confusing for newcomers, as it works differently, where gathering kills doesn't get you a win.
If you’re wondering how Capture the Flag works in Hypershot, you’re in the right place. This guide will explain the basics of the mode and share the best strategies to help you play and win matches.
Hypershot mode guide: Capture the Flag
Capture the Flag is a popular mode in Hypershot and is exciting and fun to play. The main objective is simple: capture the enemy team’s flag while defending your own.
In this mode, two teams compete against each other, with each team’s flag placed near their spawn area. Your task is to head to the opponent’s spawn area, grab their flag, and then return to your base. Once you take the flag, the enemy team is immediately notified with an on-screen alert. If you are eliminated on your way back, the flag automatically returns to its original spot in the enemy base. To successfully capture the flag, you must survive and make it back to your own side.
There’s an added challenge when carrying the enemy flag: you cannot use your abilities or slide. As you cannot use these fast movement mechanics, you’ll need your teammates to cover and support you as you make your way back to your base.
Here's a great tactic to try out: when you are about to steal the flag, switch to your melee and use the Tailwind ability, which gives a temporary speed boost. This allows you to quickly grab the enemy flag and get a head start with a little more speed. Even reaching halfway across the map can give your teammates enough time to back you up and secure the capture.
The team that captures the most flags before the timer runs out wins the match.
If you want to learn about another game mode, check out our Gun Game mode guide.
FAQs
What is the best gun in Hypershot?
The best gun in Hypershot, in my opinion, is the Drakonova Rifle. It’s expensive and priced at 5,000,000 coins, but it offers exceptional power and reliability. For players who prefer sniping, the Barrett Sniper is the top choice, available for 1,000,000 coins.
Is Hypershot available on mobile?
Yes, Hypershot is available on mobile devices.
How do you slide in Hypershot?
To slide, press your dedicated slide key. On PC, the default key is C.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025