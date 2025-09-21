Hypershot Capture the Flag guide

Hypershot is a fast-paced first-person shooter featuring multiple game modes like Capture the Flag, Team Deathmatch, and more. The matchmaking system in this game is random, meaning you cannot choose specific modes. Once you queue up, the game will assign you a mode at random. So when you get Capture the Flag, it can be a little confusing for newcomers, as it works differently, where gathering kills doesn't get you a win.

Ad

If you’re wondering how Capture the Flag works in Hypershot, you’re in the right place. This guide will explain the basics of the mode and share the best strategies to help you play and win matches.

Hypershot mode guide: Capture the Flag

Capture the Flag is a popular mode in Hypershot and is exciting and fun to play. The main objective is simple: capture the enemy team’s flag while defending your own.

Ad

Trending

Enemy flag that you or your teammates need to steal (Image via Roblox)

In this mode, two teams compete against each other, with each team’s flag placed near their spawn area. Your task is to head to the opponent’s spawn area, grab their flag, and then return to your base. Once you take the flag, the enemy team is immediately notified with an on-screen alert. If you are eliminated on your way back, the flag automatically returns to its original spot in the enemy base. To successfully capture the flag, you must survive and make it back to your own side.

Ad

There’s an added challenge when carrying the enemy flag: you cannot use your abilities or slide. As you cannot use these fast movement mechanics, you’ll need your teammates to cover and support you as you make your way back to your base.

Here's a great tactic to try out: when you are about to steal the flag, switch to your melee and use the Tailwind ability, which gives a temporary speed boost. This allows you to quickly grab the enemy flag and get a head start with a little more speed. Even reaching halfway across the map can give your teammates enough time to back you up and secure the capture.

Ad

The team that captures the most flags before the timer runs out wins the match.

If you want to learn about another game mode, check out our Gun Game mode guide.

FAQs

What is the best gun in Hypershot?

The best gun in Hypershot, in my opinion, is the Drakonova Rifle. It’s expensive and priced at 5,000,000 coins, but it offers exceptional power and reliability. For players who prefer sniping, the Barrett Sniper is the top choice, available for 1,000,000 coins.

Ad

Is Hypershot available on mobile?

Yes, Hypershot is available on mobile devices.

How do you slide in Hypershot?

To slide, press your dedicated slide key. On PC, the default key is C.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025