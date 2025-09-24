Hypershot Golden One guide

The Golden One is a newly added game mode in Hypershot. It is not part of the randomized playlist, which means you must manually select it from the “More Gamemodes” section before queuing for a match. It introduces unique gameplay mechanics that can be confusing initially, especially when it comes to understanding how it works and what the rules are.
This article explores the Golden One game mode and provides all essential details about it in Hypershot.
Hypershot mode guide: Golden One
The Golden One game mode introduces an innovative mechanic that makes matches both interesting and engaging. The objective is simple: become the "Golden One" and stay in that role for the longest total time to win the match.
At the start of each match, one player is randomly chosen as the Golden One. They immediately become everyone else's target, turning the match into a one-versus-all scenario. Whoever manages to eliminate the Golden One will take their place. When the timer ends, the player who has accumulated the most time as the Golden One is declared the winner.
Becoming the Golden One comes with certain conditions. The base health is 200, which increases depending on the number of players in the lobby:
- With 2 players, HP increases to 300
- With 3 players, HP increases to 350
- With 4 players, HP increases to 400
- With 5 players, HP increases to 450
- With 6 or more players, HP increases to 600
As the Golden One, you cannot use abilities, but you can still slide. Each match lasts five minutes – your total time as the Golden One is what matters. For instance, if you hold the role for five seconds, then later for three seconds, and again for five seconds, your cumulative time of 13 seconds will be counted.
Both regular players and the Golden One have auto-regeneration, with health recovering after a short delay. Additionally, when playing as the Golden One, eliminating enemies causes them to drop small health cores and ammunition. One can also pick up weapons from eliminated players.
Furthermore, the Golden One is marked with a red outline that is visible to all players, even through walls and objects. This means hiding is not an option, as everyone can see their location anywhere on the map. However, as the Golden One, you do not gain the same advantage and cannot see enemy outlines through walls or objects.
If you wish to learn about another game mode, check out our Free for All guide.
FAQs
Is Golden One a limited-time game mode?
No, Golden One is not a limited-time mode. It was introduced as a permanent addition in the latest update.
What is the best weapon for Golden One in Hypershot?
The best weapon for Golden One is the RPD rifle. With its 100-round magazine, it provides the sustained firepower needed to take on multiple enemies at once. Weapons with smaller magazines make it harder to survive for long as the Golden One.
How many game modes are there in Hypershot?
Hypershot currently has 10 game modes. Eight are available from the start, while the Ranked modes require you to win 10 casual unranked matches before unlocking. The full list of modes includes: Free-for-All, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Gun Game, Golden One, 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, Ranked 1v1, and Ranked 2v2.
