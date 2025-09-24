Hypershot Golden One guide

The Golden One is a newly added game mode in Hypershot. It is not part of the randomized playlist, which means you must manually select it from the “More Gamemodes” section before queuing for a match. It introduces unique gameplay mechanics that can be confusing initially, especially when it comes to understanding how it works and what the rules are.

Ad

This article explores the Golden One game mode and provides all essential details about it in Hypershot.

Hypershot mode guide: Golden One

The Golden One game mode introduces an innovative mechanic that makes matches both interesting and engaging. The objective is simple: become the "Golden One" and stay in that role for the longest total time to win the match.

Golden One game mode (Image via Roblox)

At the start of each match, one player is randomly chosen as the Golden One. They immediately become everyone else's target, turning the match into a one-versus-all scenario. Whoever manages to eliminate the Golden One will take their place. When the timer ends, the player who has accumulated the most time as the Golden One is declared the winner.

Ad

Trending

Becoming the Golden One comes with certain conditions. The base health is 200, which increases depending on the number of players in the lobby:

With 2 players, HP increases to 300

With 3 players, HP increases to 350

With 4 players, HP increases to 400

With 5 players, HP increases to 450

With 6 or more players, HP increases to 600

As the Golden One, you cannot use abilities, but you can still slide. Each match lasts five minutes – your total time as the Golden One is what matters. For instance, if you hold the role for five seconds, then later for three seconds, and again for five seconds, your cumulative time of 13 seconds will be counted.

Ad

Both regular players and the Golden One have auto-regeneration, with health recovering after a short delay. Additionally, when playing as the Golden One, eliminating enemies causes them to drop small health cores and ammunition. One can also pick up weapons from eliminated players.

Furthermore, the Golden One is marked with a red outline that is visible to all players, even through walls and objects. This means hiding is not an option, as everyone can see their location anywhere on the map. However, as the Golden One, you do not gain the same advantage and cannot see enemy outlines through walls or objects.

Ad

If you wish to learn about another game mode, check out our Free for All guide.

FAQs

Is Golden One a limited-time game mode?

No, Golden One is not a limited-time mode. It was introduced as a permanent addition in the latest update.

What is the best weapon for Golden One in Hypershot?

The best weapon for Golden One is the RPD rifle. With its 100-round magazine, it provides the sustained firepower needed to take on multiple enemies at once. Weapons with smaller magazines make it harder to survive for long as the Golden One.

Ad

How many game modes are there in Hypershot?

Hypershot currently has 10 game modes. Eight are available from the start, while the Ranked modes require you to win 10 casual unranked matches before unlocking. The full list of modes includes: Free-for-All, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Gun Game, Golden One, 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, Ranked 1v1, and Ranked 2v2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025