Ijul Piece 2: Power Tier List

Your journey in Ijul Piece 2 is going to be a roller coaster ride because of the enemies you will be facing. No matter how strong you become, there's always going to be a boss enemy tougher than you. Regardless, you should not back down because you have the opportunity to unlock unique Powers. You can get the advantage of special Powers through Devil Fruits, Swords, and Specs.

There's a plethora of different abilities available in this experience. As a result, there has always been a debate about what is the best Power to use. To end that debate, we have created this Power's tier list in Ijul Piece 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Tier list of Powers in Ijul Piece 2 (Ranked)

Using Sand Fruit Power to defeat Bandit Pro (Image via Roblox)

Below, we have ranked every Power in a tier list starting from S tier (best) to D tier (worst).

S Tier

The Powers mentioned in the S tier are extremely beneficial as they give overpowered abilities. While they are comparatively difficult to obtain, they are worth looking for. With these Power's unmatched potential, you can beat even the hardest bosses with ease.

Sukuna V2 (Spec)

Gojo: Final (Spec)

A Tier

In this section, the Powers are slightly weaker than those in the S tier. However, they can still decimate opponents of any level. Just like Sukuna V2 and Gojo (Final), the Powers in A Tier have a lesser chance of obtainment but are worthwhile.

Cid (Spec)

Sukuna (Spec)

Goku V2 (Spec)

Toji (Sword)

VastoLorde (Spec)

B Tier

This tier includes the Powers that are strong but aren't flawless. For instance, the Atomic Sword offers abilities like Atomic Slice and Blazing Atomic Cut. While they can cause some harm to a single opponent, they fall weak against multiple enemies because of their AoE.

Yoru (Sword)

Gojo: Shibuya (Spec)

Gravity Fruit (Devil Fruit)

Saber Sword (Sword)

Atomic Sword (Sword)

C Tier

The Powers in this Tier are generally weak and usually aren't recommended. But in the initial stages, they can be picked and used to defeat bandits and mini-bosses.

It should be noted that C Tier Powers can fall weak against formidable opponents like Dark Pirates or Magma Pirates. So with them, practice is a must to take on higher-level foes.

Sand Fruit (Devil Fruit)

Gojo: Student (Spec)

Getsuga (Spec)

Yuta (Spec)

Door Fruit (Devil Fruit)

D Tier

The Specs, Fruits, or Swords mentioned in the D tier are the worst options to have. You should only use them if you don't have any of the above Powers. Not only do these abilities cause comparatively lesser damage, but they are ineffective against those on Boss Island.

Yuji (Spec)

Goku V1 (Spec)

Megumin (Spec)

Ice Fruit (Devil Fruit)

Katana (Sword)

FAQs about Ijul Piece 2

What is the best Power in Ijul Piece 2?

Currently, Sukuna V2 and Gojo (Final) are two of the best Powers in this game.

How to get new Powers in Ijul Piece 2?

You can get new Powers by interacting with the NPC "Random Item" on the starter island.

What is the best Trait in Ijul Piece 2?

Ultimate Supremacy Trait is currently the best option for a player in this game.

